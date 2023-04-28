Politics
Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chairman after failing to declare link to Boris Johnson loan | Richard Sharp
Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman after breaking public appointments rules by failing to declare his link to a secret £800,000 loan to Boris Johnson.
Sharp resigned on Friday morning after concluding that his continued presence at the BBC could well be a distraction from the companies good work.
An investigation by the UK Public Appointments Commissioner concluded that Sharp broke the rules by failing to declare his connection to Johnson’s loan, creating a perceived potential conflict of interest.
The inquiry also revealed that Johnson, when he was Prime Minister, personally endorsed Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman, while those leading the supposedly independent recruitment process for the job had already been informed that Sharp was the only candidate the government would support.
While this violation of the rules does not necessarily invalidate a nomination, Sharp said his position was no longer tenable and he should resign. He intends to step down at a board meeting in June, when an interim chairman will be appointed. The government of Rishi Sunaks will then begin the recruitment process to find a full-time successor.
Earlier this year, The Sunday Times revealed that Sharp had secretly helped an acquaintance, Sam Blyth, who wanted to provide Johnson with an £800,000 personal loan guarantee. The Prime Minister’s personal finances were in bad shape as he was in Downing Street with his new wife, Carrie, and baby, and going through a costly divorce.
Sharp decided to introduce Blyth to Simon Case, the head of the civil service, so they could discuss a potential loan. But the chairman of the BBC insists he played no other role and there is no evidence that I played any role in facilitating, arranging or financing a loan for the former Prime Minister.
He added that he did not realize he had to declare the introduction during the recruitment process for the BBC post, saying: I have always maintained that the breach was inadvertent.
It remains unclear who ultimately provided Johnson with the loan, which only became public knowledge after he left office.
Sharps’ resignation comes at a delicate time for the BBC, which has been criticized for getting too close to the Conservative government and wondering if it has been too heavily influenced by ministers.
Labors Lucy Powell said the incident had done incalculable damage to the BBC’s reputation and seriously compromised its independence due to Conservative foolishness and cronyism.
She added: Rishi Sunak should urgently establish a genuinely independent and robust process to replace Sharp in order to help restore the goodwill of the BBC after its government has so tarnished it.
The investigation into Sharps’ nomination was particularly damning about how the application process for the position was handled. Other candidates were deterred from putting their names forward for the BBC post by the perception that he was already lined up for Sharp. Pro-government media were told that Sharp was the government’s preferred candidate for the job even before the application window closed.
Leaks and press briefings of preferred candidates for public appointments (known as pre-briefing) should be banned by ministers, the report concludes. In this case, such a pre-briefing may very well have discouraged people from applying for this position. It can also undermine efforts to increase diversity.
MPs had previously criticized Sharp, a Tory financier and donor, for significant errors of judgment in failing to declare the potential conflict of interest.
Sharp told MPs he attended a private dinner at Blyth’s home in September 2020 when the Canadian businessman said he had read reports that Johnson was in trouble and wanted help. Sharp said he warned Blyth of the ethical complexities of this situation.
At the time, Sharp was working in Downing Street on Covid projects, and told Johnson and Sunak his goal of being BBC chairman. He told the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in February: I communicated to the Prime Minister and the Chancellor that I wanted to apply and submitted my application in November.
The government will now be able to select a new BBC chairman for a four-year term, barring a possible Labor government from making its own appointment until the end of 2027.
The part-time position involves overseeing BBC operations and managing government relations.
In his resignation statement, Sharp said that for all its complexities, successes and occasional failures, the BBC is an incredible, dynamic and global creative force unmatched anywhere.
