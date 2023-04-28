Narendra Modi: The grievance system quickly removed obstacles to the project: PM Narendra Modi | Ahmedabad News







He was speaking virtually during a program marking the completion of 20 years of ‘State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology’ (Swagat), a grievance system launched by him as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2003. Years later, Swagat inspired his government’s Pragati initiative which aims to address issues hampering the implementation of important national projects, Modi added.

“As Prime Minister, I reviewed the progress of various projects worth Rs 16 lakh crore (under Pragati). Pragati has played an important role in the progress of the country over the past nine years” , did he declare.

“Now PRagati has made such an impact that when a project is listed for review, all the states work hard to clear the roadblocks for that project and when it finally comes for my review, they say they cleared the project just two days ago,” Modi said.

