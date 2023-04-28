President Jokowi to lead 7 meetings of 42nd ASEAN Summit





Indonesia hosts the 42nd ASEAN Summit. Various meetings will be held in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, NTT on May 10-11, 2023. During the holding of the Summit, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must attend 8 meetings. No less than 7 of these meetings, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu), Retno Marsudi, chaired directly by the Head of State. “There are a total of 8 meetings, 7 of which will be chaired by the President because the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) will be chaired by the PM (Prime Minister) of Malaysia because the rotation is indeed the BIMP-EAGA presidency is currently in Malaysia,” he said. The seven meetings chaired by Jokowi are sessions plenary And retirementthe IMT-GT (Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle) meeting, as well as a series of meetings with parliament, business people, youth and high level working group responsible for preparing the long-term vision of ASEAN. Retno continued, all preparations for holding the ASEAN summit went according to plan. “All on the right track.” Labuan Bajo was chosen as the venue for the activity because the government wanted to promote it as a global destination. “Indonesia is a lot [destinasi]. So, we are doing it this time in Labuan Bajo,” he said while launching the Cabinet Secretariat (Setkab) website. Retno added that the 42nd Summit was themed “ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth.” The aim is to encourage the Southeast Asian region to be stronger in the face of challenges and to strengthen ASEAN’s economic resilience. “In ‘ASEAN Matters’, the document is related to ASEAN’s efforts to improve itself, to strengthen itself so that it is able to face future challenges. ‘Epicentrum of Growth’ is related to the economic resilience of ASEAN,” he explained.

