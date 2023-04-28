Trump could definitely beat Biden





Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 Republican primary is not certain. But it now seems more than likely.

The former president enjoys more than twice as much support as Ron DeSantis, leading the Florida governor by a 51-24% margin in the FiveThirtyEights average of GOP primary polls. No other candidate exceeds 6%. And the gap between Trump and DeSantis has been widening for weeks.

Indeed, the Sunshine State’s Viktor Orbn seems to be wilting in the heat of the national spotlight. DeSantis presents better on paper than on television. He managed to push forward a staunchly Trumpist agenda and then win a landslide re-election in a purple state. And he’s also been the national flag bearer for conservative COVID doves throughout the pandemic. But the small acts of constituent service that have earned DeSantis bipartisan approval in Florida, such as restoring wetlands and raises for public school teachers, don’t really translate to the national stage. And they certainly don’t win any cards in a Republican primary. Meanwhile, the significance of DeSantiss’ opposition to vaccine and mask mandates diminishes with each passing day.

Put aside all the reasons why DeSantis is theoretically an attractive candidate and you’re left with all the reasons why he isn’t one in reality. The man is charmless. He doesn’t like people, and it shows. His antipathy for schmoozing and good humor is so powerful that he can’t be bothered to reliably return calls from billionaire GOP megadonors. He eats pudding with his fingers. Trump, an inveterate tyrant, has no trouble identifying his rivals’ weak spots and pressing them mercilessly. This week, the Republican frontrunner suggested that DeSantis may soon be forced to seek an emergency personality transplant.

We are still over a year away from the Republican convention. And in the meantime, Trump is likely to face multiple criminal charges in addition to a civil lawsuit in which he is accused of rape. So it’s entirely possible that DeSantis, or one of the party’s current long shots, will eventually win out. But it seems extremely likely that Trump will reclaim his place at the top of the GOP ticket.

With President Biden officially announcing his re-election bid this week, were on track for a 2020 election rematch.

This has led some Republican operatives to resign themselves to Bidens’ re-election. As Jonathan Martin reports for Politico, Trump’s intraparty skeptics are already trying to find silver linings in his inevitable defeat:

It took the Democrats three straight defeats in the 1980s for the Democratic Leadership Council to finally gain traction and elevate one of their own in 1992.

Republicans would only have to suffer two defeats in the White House to finally leave Trump, and in the meantime there is that Supreme Court majority that he helped provide as a political safety net.

As an astute Republican strategist, not NeverTrumper, told me recently: we just had to go into the basement, ride out the tornado, and come back when it’s over to rebuild the neighborhood.

This Republican, like a number of his ilk, hoped to see a strong alternative to Trump emerge, but became more pessimistic, DeSantis stumbles early confirming his doubts about the Florida governor. Additionally, there is the issue of Roe’s overthrow and the political vise in which the party is caught between its diehard anti-abortion activists and a broader electorate that supports legal abortion. Were the dog that grabbed the car on Trump and the abortion.

I would like this fatalism of the strategists to be well founded. But I really don’t think that’s the case.

Without a doubt, Trump is an exceptionally weak candidate in the general election. To a large extent, his obnoxious staff do much of the persuading and mobilizing work of the Democratic parties for this. For a significant number of swing-state commuters, Trump’s presence on the GOP ticket is reason enough to support the Democratic Party. This reality is reflected not only in 2020 voting patterns, but also in the underperformance of Trump-y candidates in swing states last year. Meanwhile, Trump has done more in 2018 and 2020 to increase turnout among the Democratic base than countless ballot initiatives. His appointment will make reassembling the Biden coalition considerably easier than the rise of Nikki Haley or Tim Scott would.

But that doesn’t mean Trump’s coronation would secure Bidens’ re-election. On the contrary, there is reason to believe that Trump’s chances of victory in 2024 would be at least as good as his chances in 2020, when he came within 45,000 well-placed votes of winning.

It’s easy to miss how badly Trump lost his game against Biden. The Democrat won the popular vote by 4.5 percentage points and secured 36 more Electoral College votes than the 270 needed. But its margins in pivotal swing states were tiny. In the swing state of Wisconsin, only 20,682 votes separated Biden from Trump. If Biden had won the popular vote by just 4 points, Trump would likely have won re-election.

It’s possible the Electoral College is less biased against Democrats today than it was in 2020. Roe v. Wade appears to have reminded some secular white voters in the Midwest why they opposed the Bible-beater party. In 2022, Democrats have done better in key Michigan and Pennsylvania races than nationally. But, as a general rule, the last presidential election is a better guide to the geographic distribution of party support than the last midterm. So a reasonable default assumption is that if Biden wins the popular vote by just 3 points next year, he will lose re-election.

And Biden is much less popular now than he was on Election Day in 2020. His approval rating is currently around 43%. As political scientist Ruy Texiera notes, the three previous incumbent presidents received only one to two percent more support in the popular vote than in approval polls. Currently, in surveys of a hypothetical 2020 election rematch, Biden leads Trump by just 1.4 percentage points on average. In 2016, a 2-point popular vote victory was not enough to secure Hillary Clinton a majority in the Electoral College.

Moreover, there are reasons to fear that Biden’s economic record will get worse before it gets better. He presided over the highest inflation in half a century and voters widely disapprove of his economic management. For a long time, the bullish argument for Biden was that prices would stabilize by 2024 and he would finally enjoy the political benefits of full employment. But as the Fed’s interest rate hikes trickle down to the economy, the odds of an economic downturn come election year steadily increase. Judging by the spread between 3-month and 10-year US Treasury rates, markets estimate there is nearly a 58% chance that the US will enter a recession by March 2024. Thursday’s lower-than-expected GDP figures lend credence to that forecast.

It’s possible that a mild recession will kill inflation, eliminating what has been Bidens’ biggest economic liability. But even if the pace of inflation were to slow, the level of many salient prices would remain significantly higher than they were under Trump. Combine dissatisfaction over higher grocery bills with rising unemployment and Bidens’ chances of enjoying the same election-year rebound that many former incumbent presidents have dwindled.

Bidens’ other liability, his extraordinarily advanced age, will of course only be more pronounced by November 2024. Bidens’ status at 80 is less of a liability against a 76-year-old Trump than against a 44-year-old DeSantis. But the president looks significantly older than his makeup and tanned rival.

Finally, while Trump has myriad demerits as a general election candidate, he is not without special strengths. The tycoon is much less committed to the ideological project of conservative movements than many of his rivals. Unlike DeSantis, Trump never endorsed the privatization of Social Security. And, so far, he has acquiesced less in the maximalist demands of the anti-abortion movements than the governor of Florida. Last week, the Trump campaign suggested the candidate views a nationwide abortion ban as a loser of the vote and is unlikely to support one. The less competitive DeSantis becomes, the more likely Trump will be able to avoid going further with abortion policy.

In sum, Biden is lucky that the Republican Party probably can’t resist renaming a proven loser. But he is not so lucky.

