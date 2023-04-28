Erick Thohir meets Jokowi and reports on the evolution of Indonesian football

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Eric Thohir this afternoon to meet President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the State Palace, Jakarta, after returning from the Holy Land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. According to a statement from the Palace, the BUMN minister came to report to Jokowi on the development of football in the country.

“Mr. Erick just met the president today because he has just returned from Umrah. In a short time there will be a press conference at the PSSI office,” the State told reporters on Friday. protocol assistant, in the press and media secretariat of President Bey Machmudin. , April 28, 2023.

However, Erick was unwilling to comment much on his meeting with Jokowi today. On the other hand, since April 10, Erick is known to have received information directly from FIFA which imposed light sanctions on Indonesia after the cancellation of the U-20 World Cup.

However, at that time, Erick was unwilling to detail what action should be taken after FIFA imposed this sanction. While Jokowi is known to still be in Central Java today.

Previously, FIFA sanctions were announced on the night of Thursday, April 6, 2023. On its official website, FIFA said that the FIFA administration recommends freezing the aid funds for football development in Indonesia, FIFA Forward.

FIFA Forward 3.0 is FIFA’s new policy which was launched in January 2023 and will last until the end of 2026. The program aims to fund the development of football in FIFA member countries.

“The FIFA President explained that following last week’s meeting, the FIFA administration has tentatively recommended limiting the use of FIFA Forward funding until further notice, and will now assess in depth the strategic plans presented today before lifting these sanctions,” FIFA said in a statement.

On March 29, FIFA officially canceled the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia after canceling the draw for group participants on March 26, which was due to take place on March 31. The cancellation is said to be due to “current conditions”, which are linked to the rejection of the Israeli national team’s presence at the U-20 World Cup.

Erick then met FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Doha, Qatar, after the drawing event was officially canceled to try to ensure the biennial event could still be held in Indonesia. However, Erick’s visit did not change FIFA’s decision.

After the decision was made, Erick returned to meet Infatino in Paris, France on April 5 to present the first draft of the strategic plan for Indonesian football. According to FIFA, on this occasion, Erick also shared President Joko Widodo’s plans as well as Indonesia’s commitment to invest in football infrastructure throughout the country.

Erick’s last meeting with Infantino then resulted in a sanction which was not severe for PSSI, and Indonesia avoided sanctions such as being banned from participating in official FIFA tournaments. Erick called the penalty a yellow card and not a red card in the form of a freeze.

Earlier, Erick also announced that Indonesia will avoid harsh FIFA sanctions. “I can only say, Alhamdulillah, with the grace of Allah SWT and the prayers of all Indonesian people, especially football fans, that Indonesia can avoid the harsh sanctions of exclusion from world football. other words, Indonesia only gets a yellow card, not a red card,” Erick said. of the page PSSI in Jakarta on Thursday.

Erick, who is in Paris, France, added that he traveled to FIFA as instructed by President Joko Widodo to conduct negotiations and present to FIFA a plan for the transformation of Indonesian football.

During his meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Erick Thohir also highlighted the commitment of the Indonesian government to renovate 22 stadiums that can be used for national team and league activities.

“After conveying President Jokowi’s message and explaining our football plan, FIFA has only given administrative sanctions in the form of freezing FIFA Forward funds for the operational needs of the PSSI. This will be reviewed after FIFA will have studied the grand development strategy of Indonesian football,” he said. added.

For Erick, administrative sanctions were pronounced Fifa on the one hand is a lesson and a blessing for Indonesian football which currently continues to improve towards improvement in all sectors.

“I did my best when I met FIFA. With this sanction, we are still continuing the football transformation program with FIFA. With this sanction, we do not receive a red card, but a yellow card for that we can play and compete in the SEA Games at the end of this month,” said Erick.

