modi road show: Karnataka Polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-mile mega road show in Bengaluru tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a five kilometer tour of Bangalore on Saturday evening, covering three constituencies of Yeshvantpur, Dasarahalli and RR Nagar. Two of them are currently held by the BJP and one by the JDS. Bengaluru has the largest of the 28 assembly seats in the Karnataka assembly, which has 224 members. Modi will make a whirlwind tour of Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka, Old Mysuru and Bengaluru regions on Saturday and Sunday with venues for his public gatherings and road shows strategically chosen to attract fence keepers and increase the chances of parties.

This is the first road show organized by the Prime Minister after the electoral commission published the timetable for the polls. On Saturday evening, it will travel from the NICE junction at Magadi Road to Sumanahalli. The party expects around two lakhs to attend the road show. On Sunday evening, Modi will also have a roadshow in Mysuru from JSS Vidyapeetha to Bannimantap for around five km. His previous tours, accompanied by official programs in Belagavi and Mandya districts, drew huge crowds. This likely encouraged other BJP leaders, including National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah, to organize more tours as part of their campaign efforts. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will address campaign rallies in Humnabad in Bidar district, Kudachi in Belagavi district and Vijayapura district. On Sunday, he will address public meetings in Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagar district and Belur in Hassan district, all in Old Mysuru region. The BJP seeks to deepen its footprint in these places as the JDS and Congress have a strong presence there. The Prime Minister will visit the four regions of Karnataka which together account for around 170 seats. Wherever the PM held a rally, there was a 2-5% swing in the votes in favor of the BJP. We have seen his rallies change the trend and add more seats to us, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi told ET. The Prime Minister, he added, will visit Karnataka frequently until May 8, address about 20 to 24 gatherings and hold six roadshows in all. An independent political observer said the BJP had strategically chosen campaign areas and prime ministers’ rounds to add to the party tally in the May 10 election. The party has avoided places where it is certain to win, but has focused on assembly constituencies that are poised to lose a few thousand votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/karnataka/karnataka-polls-pm-narendra-modis-mega-five-km-road-show-in-bengaluru-tomorrow/articleshow/99851301.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos