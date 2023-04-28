E. Jean Carrolls Civil lawsuit against Trump: what you need to know





Writer E. Jean Carroll testified this week in a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, alleging he sexually assaulted her more than 25 years ago at a New York department store and then the had defamed after she spoke about it in 2019.

A 79-year-old former prominent columnist for Elle Magazine, Carroll is one of more than 20 women who have accused the former president of sexual misconduct since the 1980s. Trump has denied all the allegations, including Carroll’s, and few have resulted in legal action. The trial, which is the result of Carroll filing a lawsuit in 2022, began Tuesday and on Wednesday Carroll testified and underwent aggressive cross-examination in court by Trump’s attorney.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

The allegations

Carroll alleges that Trump, 76, violently attacked and raped her in a locker room at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied the allegations and previously said he had never met Carroll.

Carroll first revealed the alleged assault to New York magazine in June 2019 while Trump was in office. Trump has accused Carroll of lying to boost sales of his upcoming memoir, Why Do We Need Men?, where Carroll details the alleged assault. Carroll responded with a libel suit against the former president in November 2019, saying Trump’s accusation that she lied was damaging her reputation and career.

“I am filing this on behalf of all women who have ever been harassed, assaulted, silenced or talked about only to be shamed, fired, ridiculed and belittled,” Carroll said in a statement when filing the defamation suit in 2019. “No one in this country should be above the law, including the president.

Carroll said all the attention she received after speaking out and Trump’s continued insults towards her cost her heaps of backlash on social media and her job at Elle magazine.

The lawsuit was delayed in court for years, until Carroll filed a new lawsuit in November 2022, renewing the defamation lawsuit and including additional statements from Trump. She also added a battery complaint after the passage of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual violence to sue for attacks that took place decades ago, aside from elders. limitation periods.

Trump maintained his innocence and released a statement on Truth Social in October 2022 saying, “Carroll does not tell the truth, is a woman I have nothing to do with, who I did not know and who would have no interest in knowing her if I ever had the chance. He added that Carroll was “not his type”.

Carroll searches for an unspecified sum of money in the case.

The trial

On Tuesday, Carroll’s attorney, Shawn Crowley, described in opening statements what Carroll said about how she and Trump ran into each other at the department store, and while the two were in a locker room, Trump told her. pushed against a wall and sexually assaulted. her. On Wednesday, Carroll took to the stage with a detailed account of his alleged assault.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation. I’m here to try to find my life,” Carroll told the court.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina questioned Carroll for hours, in an apparent attempt to dispel doubt about Carroll’s story. He asked Carroll detailed questions about why she didn’t yell and how she claimed to be trying to fight Trump. “I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not,” Carroll told the court.

The presiding judge, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, reprimanded Tacopina, at one point calling the attorney’s questions “argumentative.” The judge also warned that Trump needed to cool his ongoing criticism of Carroll on social media that has persisted this week.

In court, Tacopina pointed to Carroll’s uncertainty about the exact date of the alleged assault, arguing that it was impossible for Trump to explain his alibi without a specific time. Tacopina also suggested that Carroll had political motives for suing Trump, given his voting history for Democrats.

The nine jurors (six men and three women) presiding over the case were chosen out of 100 and must remain publicly anonymous throughout the trial.

“If the identities of jurors were released, there would be a high likelihood of unwanted media attention on jurors, attempts to influence and/or juror harassment or worse by supporters of Mr. Trump,” wrote Kaplan in a decision in March.

It’s unclear whether Trump will appear in court for the trial after Tacopina told the judge he wasn’t sure. On Tuesday, Kaplan told Tacopina he would need to know by Friday for security reasons if Trump made an appearance.

On Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump continued to call the case a “made-up scam” and a “witch hunt.” election. Trump also denied any wrongdoing in the case.

