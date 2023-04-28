A crucial election in Türkiye could mean the end of the Erdogan era

TOPSHOT – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits the site of destroyed buildings during his … [+] visit to the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, two days after the severe earthquake that hit the region on February 8, 2023. – The death toll from a massive earthquake that hit the Turkey and Syria topped 11,200 on February 8, 2023 as rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris in the winter cold. (Photo by Adem ALTAN/AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Hidden in Jan Werner Mueller’s book on populism is a gem of a quote from Recep Erdogan We are the people, who are you? It is a powerful and provocative statement from a politician who has become the embodiment of Turkey first by beguiling its people with progress, growth and national achievement, and more recently by capturing the breaking and denuding state its institutions, and as a result of its actions and values, wiping out its economy (inflation has grown to almost 100%).

Erdogan will become a central figure in the news in the weeks to come. While there are no major elections in the G7 countries this year, the Turkish presidential election (first round takes place on 14e May) is important internationally for a variety of reasons.

Decisive point for Turkey

This is a decisive pivot for Turkey, which clings to democracy and the notion of a stable economic structure. A victory for Erdogan will put an end to this democracy and no doubt encourage those who still have hope for his economy to throw in the towel. This could forever obscure Kemal Ataturk’s example that Turkey should strive to be secular, democratic and leaning towards the West.

More broadly, Erdogan is a test case in the autocratic recession thesis, populists like Bolsonaro, Boris and Donald Trump have been derailed, and a changing of the guard in Turkey would mean one of the oldest populists has been cast aside, and that Turkish democracy could breathe again.

Geopolitically, the election is very significant. There was a time when Turkey was admired as a role model and a force for stability in the Middle East (especially in the aftermath of the Arab Spring) and its foreign policy maxim was no problem with neighbors. As we noted in this previous missive, Turkey is embroiled in conflict at every point of the compass, stuck in the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict, active in Libya and Syria, at odds with Israel, the most rowdy of the NATO alliance and a sworn enemy of Russia. In other words, there is a lot at stake.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Veteran politician Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People’s Party since 2010, opposes Erdogan. He is an economist and civil servant by training and generally seen as soft-spoken, although in recent weeks he has led protests outside ministers’ offices. . That’s partly because the stakes have been raised by the political aftermath of earthquakes that claimed 50,000 lives.

Much like the fatal train derailment in northeast Greece, the human toll of the Turkish earthquake is recognized as resulting from the consequences of corruption, either through shoddy engineering or the inability Turkish institutions to provide disaster relief.

Turkey is the example that I always use to illustrate the negative effects on the bond and money markets of weakening institutions (the Erdogan family and their close allies have for example controlled the Treasury and the central bank).

In this regard, Turkey is a landmark story in the rise and fall of nations. Since the early 2000s, when Kemal Dervis straightened out the banking system and the prospect of EU membership hung before him, Turkey has made great strides. Lately this has come to a halt as policy making, quality of institutions and rule of law have deteriorated.

Ironically, the authority on the importance of institutional quality and the need for a sense of civic ethics is Daron Acemoglu (the author with Simon Robinsons of Why Nations Fail?, and they have a new book called power and progress out soon).

Acemoglu, like Dani Rodrik, is one of the world’s leading and Turkish economists. Both, I’m sure, lament the direction their country is heading, and both would have clear policy responses to put it back on track.

Coming back to the election, Erdogan’s latest rick is to pull out a sick and cancel campaign events in a move that some insiders say is an attempt at a sympathy vote. My sense is that if the first round of the election is near, Erdogan will go into full populist mode and embrace the Trump playing card claiming military conspiracy, outside forces and potentially vote rigging. The fate of the mayor of Istanbul, imprisoned for having denounced the Erdogan government, shows how far the latter is ready to go to safeguard his position. Much also depends on the cohesion of the opposition parties in the face of Erdogan’s onslaught.

Its defeat would ripple through emerging markets, Ukraine and the Middle East.