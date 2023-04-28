He Raped Me Whether I Screamed or Not: E. Jean Carroll, Donald Trump, and the Trial Stories





Are you on Truth Social, Mrs. Carroll?

On the second day of her testimony on Thursday, as one of her lawyers questioned her, the magazine writer and longtime columnist Elle. Jean Carroll was reviewing the last years of her social media experience. She was, she told her attorney, on the platform former President Donald Trumps hastily launched a Twitter clone. Carroll sued Trump in November over her allegation, which she first made in 2019, that the former president raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1996. Since making the accusation, which Trump denies, Carroll said she has seen her daily life shaped by the kind of speech that has become familiar to almost every American who follows along with the Trump era. In October 2022, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Carroll’s lawsuit against him was a complete scam and a hoax and a lie.

Carroll advocated for New York State’s new law under which she is suing Trump, which offered adult victims of sexual abuse a year to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers after the expiry of the limitation period. (The trial is in federal court because Carroll and Trump reside in different states.) In the Manhattan courtroom Thursday, on her second day of testimony, her attorney asked Carroll why she did it. . Because I understand why women, in particular, and some men, don’t come forward, she replied. It takes years, and a certain maturity, and age.

As a seasoned magazine writer, Carroll has in recent years focused her work and public statements on these issues. Testifying in a federal courthouse, she reflected on many common issues that often go unaddressed in high-profile sexual abuse trials. There’s a playbook for defense attorneys in these cases: they look for inconsistencies and ask why the alleged victims didn’t do one thing or another when they say they were abused. Joe Tacopina, the famed attorney representing Trump, has repeatedly argued with Carroll over his account. They went back and forth over the meanings of several words such as inconceivable, satirical and skimpy, Tacopina painting herself as a folk foil for the literary-minded witness. He asked why she didn’t scream and caused one of the hottest moments of the day.

He raped me whether I screamed or not, Carroll said, his voice rising.

Do you need a minute, Mrs. Carroll?

No, go straight ahead.

Tacopina, wearing a skin-tight suit with her gelled hair, has previously portrayed Alex Rodriguez and A$AP Rocky. In recent weeks, he has become a staple of cable news due to his involvement in the Trumps’ other ongoing legal case in Manhattan. Carroll was aware of the character.

You train all the time, she told Tacopina at one point. We have read about it.

Tacopina seemed to have to stop himself from engaging.

Earlier this month, when Trump was charged with falsifying business records, his arrival from Palm Beach for his arraignment was an all-day news event. (He pleaded not guilty.) On Thursday, as Carroll testified, Trump was campaigning in New Hampshire to reclaim the presidency. Near the courthouse, a film crew was filming CBS’ procedural FBI and a group of tourists were watching One World Trade Center. Part of the crowd gathered around the Daniel Patrick Moynihan courthouse was there for the copyright infringement trial of British singer Ed Sheerans. (He denied allegations of copying a Marvin Gaye song.)

During questioning, Carrolls’ attorney posted several of the tweets directed at him. Trump’s initial denial in June 2019 infamously centered on his description of Carroll as not my type. Years later, his supporters continued to echo the idea. Carroll said the comments she received remained just as derogatory and hurtful from the initial blowback.

I checked my Twitter this morning, she said. They didn’t stop.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2023/04/e-jean-carroll-donald-trump-trial-narratives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos