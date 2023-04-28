RECOMMENDED – As soon as Xi Jinping hung up on the phone with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, experts wondered if this was a game-changer for Ukraine | Taiwan News

More than 14 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese President Xi Jinping held his first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

China stressed that its central position is to promote peace talks while promising to send a special envoy to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties to the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy called the talks with Xi “long and meaningful.”

“I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Will the call change China’s position?

The call, which was the first known contact between Xi and Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion, was welcomed by the US, EU, France and Germany – while Russia said it welcomed any initiative that could help end the conflict soon.

However, the Kremlin has said it still needs to achieve the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The White House added that it was too early to determine whether this could lead to a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Washington’s caution is shared by some experts, who believe the call brings nothing new about China’s position on the conflict.

“On the one hand, the call was an old-fashioned conversation centered on China-Ukraine friendship, and it offered no concrete peace proposals to the ongoing conflict,” Wu Qiang said. , an independent Chinese analyst in Beijing.

“He also did not condemn the Russian invasion. All of China’s policy positions reflected in the appeal remain the same.”

“Damage Limitation”

Other experts say China wants to continue pushing for the ‘peacemaker’ narrative through Xi’s call with Zelenskyy while repairing the damage caused by controversial comments by Lu Shaye, China’s ambassador to France this week.

During an interview with French television channel TF1, Lu questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet countries, saying they have no “effective status” under international law.

“Lu’s remarks upset many in Europe, leading to reading the effort to reach out to Zelenskyy at this point as an attempt to show that China takes European concerns about sovereignty and peace seriously. “said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore.

However, some observers say the appeal goes far beyond damage control from Lu’s comments, as Beijing hopes to use the ongoing conflict to portray itself as a world power capable of facilitating the peace process.

“It’s an opportunity to project the image at home that internationally, China is really important and can lead the process,” Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, assistant professor at National Dong Hwa University (NDHU) told Taiwan.

“It is also a message to the countries of the South, who follow China’s record as an international player. If China succeeds and manages to be the engine of progress for Russia and Ukraine, it is a huge opportunity for Beijing to project itself like this globally,” she told DW.

Zsuzsa added that the call with Zelenskyy is just one step in the bigger picture of how Beijing is positioning itself in the current situation.

Skepticism towards China remains

As China continues to emphasize its neutrality in the war against Ukraine, analysts and some world leaders remain skeptical of Beijing’s true intentions.

In an exclusive interview with DW, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda questioned China’s credibility as a mediator, stressing that condemnation of the Russian invasion must be the precondition for Beijing to become a true mediator.

Since last February, China has been building a “limitless partnership” with Russia by deepening bilateral relations on multiple fronts.

Even though China stops short of offering military support to Russia, Beijing has also not condemned the Russian invasion or called the conflict a “war”.

Despite China’s attempt to portray itself as a ‘peacemaker’ by proposing a 12-point peace plan in February, its lack of action to pressure Russia creates serious doubts about its true position in the the dispute.

“The content of China’s reading shows no signs that Beijing is moving away from its stance on the war,” said NDHU’s Ferenczy.

Ferenczy pointed out that the reading almost ignores that there is an ongoing war against Ukraine, and for many European countries, Beijing ticks the box to demonstrate that they are a neutral player in the ongoing war because they have spoken to both Ukraine and Russia.

“We have to be careful how China moves forward after the phone call,” Ferenczy told DW.

Despite lingering skepticism about China’s credibility as a mediator, a former Ukrainian diplomat said it was in the interests of all parties if China maintained an ambiguous stance on the war, as this would be damaging for Ukraine and catastrophic for the world if China aligned itself with “the occupier who does not win the war.”

“I think it would be logical and prudent for China to be ambiguous about this,” said Olexander Scherba, Ukraine’s former ambassador to Austria.

Europe’s dilemma with China

While the EU and several European countries welcomed Xi’s call with Zelenskyy, with the German government describing it as “a good signal”, NDHU’s Ferenczy believes the EU still faces a dilemma on how to deal with China at a time when there is skepticism among European countries.

“There is a dilemma as to how to move forward with China,” she told DW.

“I think the EU must maintain a clear and firm position vis-à-vis Russia and China and the EU must condemn any inaction,” Ferenczy added.

“If Europe does not lead the peace process according to the fundamentals in line with international standards, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, China will lead it according to its program.”

With trust between Europe and China remaining fragile, some Ukrainian experts believe that one of the purposes for China to stage the call between Xi and Zelenskyy at this particular time is to lay the groundwork for its potential involvement in possible peace negotiations.

“China is preparing for the conditions, setting up the communication channels and sending its special representative to Ukraine to perhaps better understand the situation,” said Yurii Poita, a visiting scholar at the Defense and Defense Research Institute. national security in Taiwan.

“These are perhaps efforts that could create the conditions for Beijing to be involved in peace negotiations in the future.”

However, Poita argued that since Russia is a very important strategic partner for China, Beijing is unlikely to be a fair mediator.

“As China is engaged in strategic competition with the United States and their economy is very complementary to the Russian economy, China would always lean towards Russia ultimately,” he told DW. .

Edited by: Keith Walker