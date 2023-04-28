Erick Thohir meets Jokowi at the Palace for an hour, discuss politics?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of State Enterprises who is also the General Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Eric Thohir met President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023).

Erick arrived at the Palace complex around 3.45pm WIB. The RI 45 car that brought Erick immediately parked in the main lobby of the Secretary of State building.

Erick then entered the lobby of the Secretary of State and headed towards the Palace complex.

Meeting with the President Jokowi takes about an hour.

At 4:40 p.m. WIB, car RI 45, which is the official car of the Minister of BUMN, drove towards the side of the State Secretariat.

Erick walked out the side door of the Secretary of State building.

“There’s nothing, there’s nothing,” Erick said when asked by reporters after meeting the president.

When asked if there had been any talk of politics, Erick insisted there was nothing.

As for leaving the palace, Erick Thohir’s car had several times deceived journalists who were waiting in the main hall of the State Secretariat building.

Initially, the RI 45 car was parked in the front yard of the main hall of the Secretary of State.

Then the car headed for the parking lot of the Secretary of State. Journalists also searched for the direction in which the car was located.

When the journalists arrived at the parking lot of the State Secretariat, the car was heading again towards the Bali gate which is near the courtyard of the Merdeka palace.

The car then walked to the back of the palace complex and back to the Secretary of State building.

However, the car immediately headed for the east side of the Secretary of State building.

The reporters were still chasing the RI 45 car until they finally encountered Erick Thohir coming out of the side door of the Secretary of State building.

Meanwhile, the President’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, confirmed that Erick Thohir met with President Jokowi on Friday afternoon.

He said, Erick reported the development of the football situation in the country to the Head of State.

“Earlier, Mr. Erick reported to the President regarding the development of football in the country. Mr. Erick just met with Mr. President today because he had just returned from Umrah,” Bey said during confirmation by Kompas.com on Friday.

“Soon there will be a press conference at the PSSI office,” Bey added.

Meanwhile, Erick Thohir’s presence at the palace coincided with the issue of the exchange of vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) which was heating up for the presidential candidates (capres).

Previously, President Jokowi even mentioned Erick Thohir as one of the ideal running mates for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.

In fact, Jokowi named Erick first out of seven other VP candidates.

This was conveyed by Jokowi during a statement to the press after the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Solo, Central Java on Saturday (22/4/2023).

“There’s a lot of them that match. There’s Mr. ET (Erick Thohir), there’s Mr. Sandiaga, there’s a lot, isn’t there. There’s Mr. Mahfud. There’s Mr. Ridwan Kamil,” Jokowi said as quoted on YouTube. Presidential Secretariat, Saturday.

“A lot, there’s Cak Imin, there’s Pak Airlangga. A lot, including Pak Prabowo,” he said.



