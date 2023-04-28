Politics
Erick Thohir meets Jokowi at the Palace for an hour, discuss politics?
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of State Enterprises who is also the General Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Eric Thohir met President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (28/4/2023).
Erick arrived at the Palace complex around 3.45pm WIB. The RI 45 car that brought Erick immediately parked in the main lobby of the Secretary of State building.
Erick then entered the lobby of the Secretary of State and headed towards the Palace complex.
Meeting with the President Jokowi takes about an hour.
At 4:40 p.m. WIB, car RI 45, which is the official car of the Minister of BUMN, drove towards the side of the State Secretariat.
Read also: Poltracking survey: Erick Thohir excels in the electability of the cawapres figure
Erick walked out the side door of the Secretary of State building.
“There’s nothing, there’s nothing,” Erick said when asked by reporters after meeting the president.
When asked if there had been any talk of politics, Erick insisted there was nothing.
As for leaving the palace, Erick Thohir’s car had several times deceived journalists who were waiting in the main hall of the State Secretariat building.
Initially, the RI 45 car was parked in the front yard of the main hall of the Secretary of State.
Read also : The team of auditors visits the office of PSSI, Erick Thohir: open all the data!
Then the car headed for the parking lot of the Secretary of State. Journalists also searched for the direction in which the car was located.
When the journalists arrived at the parking lot of the State Secretariat, the car was heading again towards the Bali gate which is near the courtyard of the Merdeka palace.
The car then walked to the back of the palace complex and back to the Secretary of State building.
However, the car immediately headed for the east side of the Secretary of State building.
The reporters were still chasing the RI 45 car until they finally encountered Erick Thohir coming out of the side door of the Secretary of State building.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8np7D-psp8
Meanwhile, the President’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, confirmed that Erick Thohir met with President Jokowi on Friday afternoon.
He said, Erick reported the development of the football situation in the country to the Head of State.
“Earlier, Mr. Erick reported to the President regarding the development of football in the country. Mr. Erick just met with Mr. President today because he had just returned from Umrah,” Bey said during confirmation by Kompas.com on Friday.
“Soon there will be a press conference at the PSSI office,” Bey added.
Meanwhile, Erick Thohir’s presence at the palace coincided with the issue of the exchange of vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) which was heating up for the presidential candidates (capres).
Also Read: PBNU General Secretary: Many NU members want Erick Thohir to become Ganjar’s running mate
Previously, President Jokowi even mentioned Erick Thohir as one of the ideal running mates for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo.
In fact, Jokowi named Erick first out of seven other VP candidates.
This was conveyed by Jokowi during a statement to the press after the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Solo, Central Java on Saturday (22/4/2023).
“There’s a lot of them that match. There’s Mr. ET (Erick Thohir), there’s Mr. Sandiaga, there’s a lot, isn’t there. There’s Mr. Mahfud. There’s Mr. Ridwan Kamil,” Jokowi said as quoted on YouTube. Presidential Secretariat, Saturday.
“A lot, there’s Cak Imin, there’s Pak Airlangga. A lot, including Pak Prabowo,” he said.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/04/28/18462391/erick-thohir-bertemu-jokowi-di-istana-selama-satu-jam-bahas-politik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How McConnell is trying to lead Trump before 2024
- PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM radio transmitters, benefiting border and ambitious neighborhoods
- Erick Thohir meets Jokowi at the Palace for an hour, discuss politics?
- Which country has the most racism? According to surveys, the UK is one of the least racist countries.
- Padres Daily: Mexico is part adventure, part business
- Judge Denies Google’s Motion to Dismiss Advertising Antitrust Lawsuit
- Sudanese evacuation plane fired upon as it lands at airbase – BBC News
- A salvage job with severance pay and the amnesia of Hollywood executives
- Sponsorship of Chester-le-EATS – Durham Cricket
- Agriculture’s Sid Miller Doubles Down on Dress Code Transphobia
- NASA, the trusted robotics partner for UAS safety
- Q & A on the recent Klebsiella outbreak at Virginia Mason Medical Center – PUBLIC HEALTH INSIDER