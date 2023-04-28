How McConnell is trying to lead Trump before 2024





So when Justice entered the Senate race on Thursday, he highlighted the heart of McConnells 2024 strategy. After several Trump-inspired candidates failed last fall and denied a GOP majority, the Republican of Kentucky hopes to launch a Senate campaign plan that is separate from the presidential race. This means that candidates who can win even with the former president will be back at the polls next year.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his U.S. Senate campaign. | Chris Jackson/AP Photo

McConnell’s bet underscores the reality that, with the presidential primary continuing to heat up, he’s probably Trump’s biggest foil in the Republican Party right now. He hasn’t changed his mind about Trump’s conduct after the 2020 election, according to confidants, and he sees Trump’s nomination making it harder to defeat Joe Biden next year.

But McConnell, true to form, isn’t letting emotion or his low opinion of Trump get in the way of the task at hand. The Senate GOP leader doesn’t talk about Trump in public and does so little in private.

This is despite Trump lashing out at McConnell with no mercy and unleashing racist attacks on his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. And despite the fact that McConnell assailed Trump as practically and morally responsible for the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

McConnell spoke very clearly about his huge disagreements with the [former] president. And I think the personal attacks on his wife, Elaine Chao, really rubbed Sen. McConnell the wrong way, said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (RW.Va.), a member of McConnell’s leadership team.

Senator McConnell is just looking forward, Capito added. Hes not really focused on that disagreement from the past. We all know where it is.

The Kentucky Republican sees a path back to the Senate majority through the red states of West Virginia, Ohio and Montana, races the party can win even with Trump leading the ticket. And while he’s not looking to influence the GOP presidential primary, he views the Senate and Senate races as under his control.

Asked about Trump this week, McConnell said: My primary focus and most of my colleagues are primarily focused on trying to get the Senate. It was his second straight weekly dodge from Trump, the first being a deadpan response to the former president’s indictment: I may have hit my head, but I didn’t hit that hard, he said, referring to a recent concussion.

His vintage McConnell, and precisely the posture that made him the longest-serving Senate party leader of all time, even after Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) issued the first-ever challenge to his leadership spot. . But McConnell’s end to Trump carries some political risk: His conference, including replacing Scotts as Senate campaign chairman, is starting to coalesce around the former president who has 10 Senate endorsements, and d others to come.

This means that if McConnell began to speak out against Trump, he would drive a wedge within the Senate GOP. He could also give fuel to Trump.

I don’t think it generally makes sense to give President Trump a goal. He’s capable of setting the base on fire in part by finding someone to attack, and the best way to avoid supplying President Trump with ammunition is to remain silent, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said. , who opposes Trump’s 2024 candidacy. He called him an old crow and Chief McConnell said: Yes, I am an old crow.

McConnell has spent the past two years helping to build a GOP identity separate from Trump, blessing bipartisan deals on gun safety and infrastructure that have otherwise drawn the ire of conservatives and often the former president. -even. That bipartisan spirit of casual collaboration surprised senators from both parties, who were accustomed to the McConnell grim reaper character blocking Democrats and blocking judicial choices.

What McConnell won’t do, however, is tussle with the GOP frontrunner, whose nomination he clearly doesn’t want to win. Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who supports Trump, said Mitch is trying to choose his battles wisely.

He understands that the Trump drama probably isn’t helping day-to-day business in the Senate, Graham said of McConnell. Any leading person will have to make decisions that will not please their base.

And while it may seem surprising, McConnell agrees with Trump’s endorsement by National Republican Senate Committee Chairman Steve Daines (R-Mont); he even got a warning before Monday’s announcement.

Daines is close to the Trump family and plays a more interventionist role in the primaries than his predecessor, so even Senate Republicans who are fed up with the former president think the Montanans’ decision could ultimately help them get more candidates. eligible in their biggest races next year.

Still, a Trump nomination could make it harder to win the next tier of Senate races in the states Biden won in 2020: Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. But after the 2022 debacle, Democrats secured a seat, the GOP leader and most of his colleagues are focused on ousting Manchin, as well as Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), more than anything else. .

The problem with Mitch is that he wants a majority in the Senate, said a Republican senator who spoke candidly on condition of anonymity. As for McConnell’s repeated parades against the former president, this senator recalled a McConnell mantra: Just because a reporter asks a question doesn’t mean you have to answer it.

And given the volume and intensity of Trump’s attacks on McConnell, it’s reasonable to assume McConnell’s endorsement probably wouldn’t go far in a Republican presidential primary anyway. It could even hurt his ability to secure a majority in the Senate, another confidant said: He thinks his involvement in the presidential cycle makes it harder for candidates to win. No easier.

The practical reality of winning the Senate is likely entirely separate from what happens in a presidential primary because of the map, the McConnell ally added. If the candidate wins, I don’t know what happens, but I can probably tell you he’s not going to lose West Virginia, Montana and Ohio.

McConnell’s stance won’t necessarily earn him plaudits for his courage from anti-Trump Republicans or Democrats who were impressed by McConnell’s lucid and critical examination of Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who has served with McConnell since 1997, said simply that it was normal for McConnell to remain silent about Trump.

I hope he lends his voice to those speaking out against what Trump stands for, Durbin said optimistically.

But that follows the seven-term legacy of Majority Leaders: He wields political power where he can, to deny Democrats a Supreme Court seat or force a showdown over the debt ceiling, while not usually picking no fights he can’t win. A tit for tat with Trump is politically untenable for McConnell.

That doesn’t mean he can be completely indifferent. If Trump were to endorse Mooney over Justice, it could complicate even McConnell’s best-laid plans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/28/mcconnell-trump-gop-heavyweights-2024-00094253 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos