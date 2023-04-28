Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan released on bail in mutiny case | India is blooming





Islamabad/IBNS: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail until May 3 by a Supreme Court in Islamabad in a mutiny case filed against him.

An FIR was filed by a magistrate named Manzoor Ahmed Khan at Ramna Police Station in Islamabad earlier this month accusing the former prime minister of spreading hatred between institutions and the public and attempting to cause harm irreparable damage to senior officials and institutions, PTI reported.

Articles 138, 500 and 505 of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC) were invoked during the registration of the FIR, which included charges of complicity in an act of insubordination by a soldier, sailor or airman, punishment for defamation and statements that could lead to public disorder.

According to the FIR, during a speech at his residence in Lahore on March 19, the former cricketer and politician made various allegations against a high-ranking Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer and allegedly conducted defamation against the individual.

Imran Khan applied for bail at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and after hearing the case, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq granted him bail against submitting bonds worth 100 000 rupees.

For the hearing, the leader of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) traveled from Lahore to Islamabad, and the police had put in place strict security measures for his protection.

Taking to Twitter, the 70-year-old PTI leader said Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police arrested his peaceful supporters.

“Our workers were sitting peacefully in their vehicles when the ICT police, in a shameless display of state oppression, pulled them out and drove them away.”

“That’s why they want the election delayed because they feel they can break the PTI by then for fear of jail and harassment. It won’t work,” he tweeted. .

A significant number of PTI supporters were also present at the event to show their support for their leader.

During an informal chat with reporters in the courtroom, Imran Khan, as reported by Dawn newspaper, revealed that he had urged Fawad Chaudhry and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to engage in talks with the government only if the party in power agreed to dissolve the assemblies and proceed immediately to elections.

He further added that if the government insisted on holding the elections in September or October, there would be no point in continuing the negotiations.

While the PTI is determined to push for provincial legislative elections, the federal government in Islamabad maintains its position on holding simultaneous elections across the country.

According to the Constitution, the five-year term of the National Assembly will end in August this year and elections must take place within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house, which means that elections must take place in mid-October.

The previous general elections were held in July 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiablooms.com/world-details/SA/38650/former-pak-pm-imran-khan-granted-bail-in-mutiny-case.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

