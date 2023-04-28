BBC chief resigns amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan – The Journal

LONDON (AP) The BBC chairman resigned on Friday after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in securing a loan more than two years ago. years for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the former prime minister’s turbulent tenure continue to rock British public life.

The state-funded national broadcaster has come under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp had helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC job on the government’s recommendation.

The 800,000 pound ($1 million) line of credit came from wealthy Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnson. It was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and the UK’s top civil servant to discuss Blyth’s offer of financial aid.

Johnson was then leader of the Conservative Party as well as British Prime Minister.

A report on the episode by senior counsel Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found that Sharp failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.”

The report revealed that Sharp did not reveal his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC’s nominations panel until he was appointed chairman in early 2021.

“There is a risk that one would have the impression that Mr. Sharp was recommended for a nomination because he assisted the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter, writes Heppinstall in his report.

There may well have been a risk of perception that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former prime minister, if appointed, he said.

Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while a search for a successor was made. He said he inadvertently broke disclosure rules and was leaving to put the interests of the BBC first.

I think this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to remain in office until the end of my term, he said.

Sharp is the latest in a series of politicians and civil servants brought down by their association with Johnson, a charismatic and chaotic politician who became Prime Minister in 2019 and led Britain out of the European Union l ‘Next year.

Johnson himself was forced to resign last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.

While in office, Johnson’s financial arrangements sparked investigations into funding for renovations to the Prime Minister’s official residence known as the curtain money scandal and into who paid for the Prime Minister’s vacation. Johnson on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Johnson was also among dozens of people fined by police last year for attending law-breaking parties at government buildings during COVID-19 shutdowns. The partygate scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

Sharp’s resignation spares the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, from having to decide whether to fire him. Sunak, a former banker who once worked under Sharp at Goldman Sachs, has tried to restore government stability after three tumultuous years under Johnson and seven roller-coaster weeks under successor Liz Truss, who resigned in September after her plans economic tax cuts have caused financial chaos.

Opposition politicians have accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC and demanded that the government be stripped of power to appoint BBC chiefs.

This breach has caused incalculable damage to the reputation of the BBC and has seriously compromised its independence due to Tory sleaze and cronyism,” said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell.

Sunak declined to comment on Sharp’s potential replacement, saying there is an established nomination process.

The Loan Inquiry is the latest uncomfortable episode for the century-old BBC, which is funded by an annual license fee of 159 pounds ($200) paid by all television-owning households and overseen by a council that includes both contestants from the BBC and government appointees. ,

The public broadcaster has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, but it is often political football, with some in the Conservative government seeing a leftist slant in its news and some Liberals accusing it of have a conservative bias.

The BBC was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political prejudice in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government’s immigration policy on social media.

Lineker was suspended and later reinstated after other Premier League sports presenters, analysts and players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

Lineker shared his political views again on Friday, tweeting to almost 9 million followers: BBC president should not be chosen by the government of the day. Not now, never.