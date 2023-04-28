With Mike Pence’s testimony, Jack Smith’s January 6 Donald Trump investigation comes to an end





Special Counsel Jack Smith. (Charles Dharapak/AP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before the federal grand jury convened by Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate former President Donald Trump’s efforts to retain power by overturning the 2020 election results.

Pence’s appearance comes as Smith is expected to wrap up his investigation and possibly prepare to indict Trump on charges that could include obstruction of official process, conspiracy to defraud the United States and a insurrection.

Prior to the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump pressured Pence to summarily reject certification of the Electoral College’s vote count showing Joe Biden had won the election. Pence refused to comply, leading Trump to denounce him at a rally in Washington before the riot. Trump supporters then descended on Capitol Hill in a bid to disrupt election certification, chanting Hang Mike Pence! as they ransacked the building and delayed the proceedings.

On Thursday, Pence testified under oath before the grand jury for about seven hours about his dealings with Trump after the 2020 election.

In a video statement released the same day, Trump repeated himself by describing the man who could still indict him as “a prosecutor who hates Trump, Jack Smith, he’s a hater of Trump. His wife is a hater of Trump. Trump. His family is a Trump-hater. They all hate Trump. They hate him with a passion and they will do anything they can to hurt Trump.

The former president, who has a healthy lead over his Republican challengers for the 2024 GOP primary, also got the election cycle wrong, which he claimed Smith was trying to influence with his survey.

But he is a stalker and abuser of our people in order to obstruct and interfere with the 2020 presidential election which is why they are doing it. Led by far in the polls. If I wasn’t, I think everything would stop.”

Here’s a look at the status of Smiths’ investigation and why Trump has reason to be concerned.

All eyes on Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence after speaking at a conference on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

The appearance of the former vice president on Thursday before the grand jury in Washington is a significant event in the Smiths investigation. On Wednesday, an appeals court rejected a final appeal by Trump’s lawyers to bar Pence from testifying. Hours later, Pence swore to tell the truth and nothing but the truth about his interactions with Trump and the plan hatched by attorney John Eastman to get Pence to reject the Electoral College count. While testimony already given by former Trump staffers will no doubt factor into Smith’s decision whether or not to indict Trump with crimes, Pence is the central figure in the former president’s plan to overthrow American democracy.

Obey the law well, tell the truth well, Pence said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

2nd company hired by Trump confirmed no 2020 voter fraud

Dominion ballot counting machines in Estancia, NM (Andres Leighton/AP)

While Trump spent months before the 2020 election telling the nation he would be tainted by fraud due to the use of mail-in ballots, those claims have since been repeatedly proven false. In order to charge him with conspiracy and obstruction, however, Smith will have to prove that Trump was not simply wrong that the fraud cost him the election victory, but that he pursued a strategy to nullify the results even s he knew his claims were false. .

To that end, Smith subpoenaed employees of two companies that the Trump campaign paid hundreds of thousands of dollars following the election to find evidence of voter fraud.

No substantial voter fraud has been uncovered in my investigations into him, and I have been unable to confirm any of the outside allegations of voter fraud that I have been asked to review, Ken Block, Founder of Simpatico Software Systems, one of the companies cited by Smith, told the Washington Post. Every fraud allegation I was asked to investigate was false.

Berkeley Research Group, a second firm hired by the Trump campaign and subpoenaed by Smith, came to the same conclusion: Voter fraud large enough to influence the results of the 2020 election simply did not happen.

It’s unclear whether Trump was briefed on the findings from Simpatico Software Systems and the Berkeley Research Group, but his campaign certainly received them.

Trump’s fundraising under the microscope

In the two months following the 2020 election, Trump and his associates may have used his false election claims to raise millions of dollars from his supporters. Smith investigated this fundraiser, reported The Washington Post, which may have violated federal wire fraud laws that prohibit the use of false information via email to raise funds. According to the Post, Smith has sent subpoenas in recent weeks to Trump advisers and former campaign aides, Republican operatives and other consultants involved in the 2020 presidential campaign as part of a possible fundraising scam.

Fox News producer Abby Grossberg will hand over the tapes to Smith

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, during a Senate committee hearing in March. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

Smith’s case may not just involve Trump. On Tuesday, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg released a recording she made of a conversation between Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, outlining a plan to challenge the results. 2020 elections.

Grossberg, who worked with recently fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson, is suing the network for alleged gender and religious discrimination. Earlier this month, Fox News reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims of voter fraud promoted by the networks’ hosts.

MSNBC reported Tuesday that Smith had contacted Grossberg’s attorneys and was in the process of obtaining access to the recording of the conversation between Bartiromo and Cruz, as well as others.

