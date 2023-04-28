Zelensky asks for Xi’s help to bring back deported children from Russia





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring back the children, allegedly deported by Moscow. “We need to involve everyone…to put pressure on the Russian aggressor and the terrorists who kidnapped so many of our children,” Zelensky said. “The UN, many others want to do something, but so far the results have been poor. So I appealed to the Chinese leader,” he added. The Ukrainian government has claimed nearly 16,000 children have been abducted by Russia since February last year. The Kremlin did not deny the accusation, although it presented it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans in conflict zones. Because of these allegations, the International Criminal Court (ICC) earlier this year issued an arrest warrant on Putin’s behalf. Although the ICC is trying to launch a legal battle, Moscow has said it will not accept any arrest warrants. The country withdrew its membership of the ICC in 2016. “I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, together with the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelensky said. China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported the call and said Xi told Zelensky that China has “always stood on the side of peace”. “On the issue of the Ukraine crisis, China has always stood on the side of peace, and its core position is to promote peace talks,” Xi Jinping said in the phone call. Since the beginning of the year, the Chinese leader has presented himself as the mediator of peace. During his visit to Russia to meet Putin in March, Xi repeatedly fought for the maintenance of stability and peace in the region. Beijing even prepared a 12-point peace plan to end the war. China forged a “limitless” friendship with Russia in the aftermath of the war where it refused to denounce Moscow’s aggressiveness, while presenting itself as impartial. However, Zelensky’s recent outreach efforts could force Beijing to rethink its impartial approach, experts said. (With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/zelensky-requests-xis-help-to-bring-back-deported-children-from-russia-587106 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos