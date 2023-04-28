Prabowo has produced many winners, Jokowi, Ahok, at Anies





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Party politician Gerindra André Rosiade defended the General President, Prabowo Subianto after being satirized by PDI-P politician Adian Napitupulu. Adian said that Prabowo always lost during his participation in the presidential election (Pilpres). Andre said, Prabowo actually scored the winners. For example, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP) presidential candidate Anies Baswedan. “So that’s how it is. First, Pak Prabowo produced many winners, Jokowi-Ahok, it was Pak Prabowo who carried it,” André said during a debate during the Poltracking inquiry. Indonesia, quoted on YouTube, Friday (4/28/2023). “(Prabowo) even convinced Ms. Mega, because Ms. Mega wanted Fauzi Bowo at that time. That’s one thing,” he continued. Read also: After meeting Prabowo, Cak Imin assures that the Gerindra-PKB Coalition is solidifying At this time, Adian was about to respond to Andre’s words. However, Adian eventually allowed André to complete his view. After that, Andre gave an example of how Prabowo helped make Anies Baswedan the number one leader of DKI Jakarta in the 2017 gubernatorial election (Pilgub). According to Andre, it was Prabowo who led Anies to occupy the number one seat in the DKI Jakarta provincial government. “Anies Baswedan, who was promoted by Uda Willy (Nasdem Party DPP Chairman Willy Aditya), was also Pak Prabowo, who led him to become governor, was accompanied, financed, became governor of DKI” , said the member of Commission VI of the RMR. Also read: Sindir Prabowo, Adian: It’s no fun competing against opponents who repeatedly lose Hearing Andre’s argument, Adian responded in a relaxed tone. He said, precisely with this statement, it showed that Prabowo could not win himself. “Maybe Prabowo has the ability to convince people, but he doesn’t have the ability to convince himself,” Adian replied. Adian apologized if his statement offended Andre and Gerindra. However, he admitted that he didn’t mean to insinuate that Prabowo was inferior to the fact of the loss. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MNqRNwO8cM “I’m sorry, I don’t want to be arrogant, I don’t want to be condescending, no. It’s just, can we have an opponent who is really balanced like that? That’s it, Ndre,” said the 98. activist. Meanwhile, in today’s Poltracking Indonesia survey release, Prabowo’s eligibility is in first place (33%), in close competition with Ganjar Pranowo in second place (31.1%). While in third place is Anies Baswedan (22.4%).

