PM Modi pays moving tribute to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal





‘Lost a father figure’: Prime Minister Modi pays moving tribute to former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

“I have lost a father figure,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday, paying tribute to five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and recalling the special relationship he had with the pillar of Akali. The 95-year-old Punjab politician breathed his last at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi visited Shiromani Akali Dal’s office in Chandigarh and paid his last respects to SAD boss Badal. Expressing his sorrow over the passing of Patriarch Akali, Prime Minister Modi said in a blog post on his website that he had lost a father figure, who had guided him for decades. READ | ‘Record hate speech cases even if no complaints are filed’: SC leads all states, UT “On the evening of April 25, when I heard the news of the passing of Sardar Parkash Singh Badal ji, I was filled with immense sadness. Upon his passing, I lost a father figure, someone which has guided me for decades more than one, it has shaped the politics of India and Punjab, and that can be described as unprecedented,” he said. “Badal Sahab was a great leader is widely accepted. But, more importantly, he was a big-hearted human being. To be a great leader is easier, but to be a big-hearted person requires much more. People of Punjab say — he was something very different about Badal Sahab! (“Badal Sahab ki baat alag thi”),” the blog post read. READ | Started with Rs 5000, 5 people and now this business is worth Rs 750 crore Speaking of his interaction with Badal in the 1990s when he (Prime Minister Modi) was involved in party work in northern India, the Prime Minister writes: “I was able to interact closely with Badal Sahab in the 1990s when I was involved in party work in northern India Badal Sahab’s reputation preceded him – he was a political stalwart who had been Punjab’s youngest chief minister, a minister of the Union Cabinet and someone who had an influence on the hearts of millions of Punjabis around the world. I, on the other hand, was an ordinary karyakarta. Yet, true to his nature, he did not never let that drive a wedge between us. He was filled with warmth and kindness. These were traits that stayed with him until his last breath. Everyone who interacted closely with Badal Sahab would remember his l wit and sense of humor.” The prime minister said Badal was among the “bravetest soldiers for the restoration of democracy during the dark days of the emergency”. Prime Minister Modi has said the void left by Badal Sahab’s disappearance will be difficult to fill.

