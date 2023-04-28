Expect rulings soon: Experts say Pence’s heavily incriminating testimony is bad news for Trump





Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat, according to Politico.

Pence fought a subpoena issued by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, but a court ultimately ruled he should testify, although that limited the scope of the questions he had to answer. Trump tried to intervene and block Pence’s testimony, citing executive privilege, but an appeals court also denied his motion just hours before Pence was due to appear.

Pence arrived at the DC federal courthouse around 9 a.m. Thursday and didn’t leave until around 4:30 p.m., according to NBC News. He apparently entered the courthouse through a parking lot entrance that allows witnesses to avoid being seen in public areas.

Pence is a key figure in the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump repeatedly pressured Pence to block certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and then lashed out at him after the former veep refused. Trump supporters who swarmed the Capitol marched through the halls chanting “hang Mike Pence” as he was led to safety by the Secret Service.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied Trump’s claims for executive privilege, and a three-judge appeals panel upheld the decision on Wednesday. Boasberg also rejected Pence’s offer to avoid testifying, but ruled he had immunity to testify on matters related to his role as Senate speaker on Jan. 6.

“I don’t know what he said, but I have great faith in him,” Trump told NBC News on Thursday.

Pence, who could challenge the former president for the 2024 Republican nomination, slammed the former president for attacking the Capitol even as he refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee and fought the subpoena from the DOJ.

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to void the election,” Pence said during a speech last month. “And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone on Capitol Hill that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

Pence’s testimony may be crucial to Smith’s investigation.

Pence had “access to information that little or no other people have,” MSNBC host Ari Melber explained. “That’s the kind of information the DOJ wants because it could say quite decisively whether or not other people are charged in this coup investigation.”

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner called the testimony a “historic landmark.”

Pence “just testified before the grand jury about the crimes of his former boss,” he tweeted. “Take it back from this former prosecutor – Pence’s testimony is strongly incriminating Trump and moves the needle further in the direction of an indictment of Trump.”

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team, said there was “very little to drag on” by prosecutors after Pence’s testimony.

“Expect Jack Smith decisions soon,” he wrote.

“We are so close to the events that it is sometimes difficult to see their significance,” noted former US Attorney Harry Litman. “Former VPOTUS just testified in a criminal investigation into his former POTUS. It’s basically mind-blowing.”

