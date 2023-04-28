Xi Jinping’s Military Master Plan as China Quietly Builds a Military Empire | World | News

Taiwanese foreign minister warns of what could happen if China is not stopped

A strong nation must have a strong military, Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly pointed out. After successfully competing with the United States economically, China is now stepping up its efforts to become a military power, expanding its air force, navy and nuclear arsenal at a record pace. Much more than just posturing, Beijing has used its growing fighting strength to assert its claims to its border with India and the island of Taiwan, as well as large swaths of the South China Sea. With conflict feared on the horizon, Express.co.uk takes a look at just how powerful China’s military has become. READ MORE: ‘China is a clear and present danger to Britain and the West’

The economic reforms of the 1970s ushered in a era of unprecedented growth in Chinawith an average of 9.4% per year between 1979 and 2002. Since coming to power in 2013, President Xi has harnessed this new power to bolster the country’s military at an equally impressive rate. According to figures announced by Beijing, its defense spending has more than doubled over the past decade to just under $225 billion ($180 billion) for 2023, second only to the United States. Estimates from international research institutes claim that the actual amount he is sinking into his fighting forces could reach 300 billion dollars (240 billion). Beijing doggedly pursues its ambition to make the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) world-class by 2049, the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CCP). Amid rising tensions with other major global players, that timeline has been accelerated. In remarks released ahead of a keynote address on Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said China had suffered the biggest peacetime military buildup in history. Last month, President Xi said China should systematically improve the country’s overall strength to deal with strategic risks, protect strategic interests and achieve strategic goals.

Chinese military might in numbers

China already has more active military personnel than any other country, around two million well over ten times more than the UK, but its rate of material production has been even more impressive. The Chinese Navy surpassed the US Navy in size in 2015, and between 2017 and 2019, the PLA put more ships at sea than India, Japan, Australia, France and the United Kingdom combined. Its naval resources have been reinforced in particular by two aircraft carriers, the Soviet-era Liaoning renovated in 2012 and the nationally built Shandong in 2017 with a third, the Fujian, soon to be combat ready. Only the United States currently has more than two carriers in service. Its air force has also been modernizing at a rapid pace with the introduction of the Shenyang J-16 Flanker and Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter to compete with American-made F-35s and F-22s. The production of both types is has doubled in the past three years, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The US Department of Defense (DoD) has suggested that espionage has been key to the rapid development of Chinese weapons technology, a claim that many believe is evident in a side-by-side comparison of these jets. Beijing is also expanding its arsenal of nuclear warheads, with construction of three new missile silos reportedly underway. With a current stockpile of 350 to 400 such missiles, DoD officials said China could deploy around 1,500 warheads by 2035 if this modernization push continues. After the SpaceXs Starlink constellation proved successful in maintaining Ukraine’s military communications during the Russian invasion, Beijing unveiled plans to launch a network of 13,000 satellites into low orbit to upgrade its spyware.

The Chinese J-20 (left) bears striking similarities to the Lockheed Martin F-22 (right)

Although it has yet to fight an all-out war, the increasingly powerful PLA has encouraged President Xi’s military planners to provoke an increasing number of hostile territorial skirmishes in recent years. In 2020, gunfire was exchanged between Chinese and Indian troops over their common and ill-defined Himalayan border for the first time in 45 years, the result of competing infrastructure interests in the disputed region. In 2022, the CCP has upped the ante in its drive to bring the self-governing democracy of Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province, firmly under its control. Last August, China launched major military exercises around the island, which is just 100 miles from the mainland, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with officials in the capital of Taipei. . PLA ships and planes have regularly violated Taiwanese waters and airspace since, with the latest major outbreak consisting of three days of military exercises following a visit by Ms Pelosis’s successor, Kevin McCarthy, At the beginning of April. Analysts warn that a full-scale invasion of Taiwan could be imminent as Beijing continues to monitor the Western response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Along with losing the world’s largest semiconductor producer to China, there are fears that such a move could allow President Xi to dominate the wider Western Pacific and even potentially pose a threat to facilities. American military personnel in Guam or Hawaii.