With Donald Trump’s endorsement, Steve Daines must be tired of winning – Whittier Daily News





Is Montana Senator Steve Daines tired of winning yet?

Daines, who was chosen a few months ago by his fellow Republicans to lead their campaign committee, this week announced his support for Donald Trump for the presidency.

There are few downsides for Daines personally, Trump won Montana in 2020 by 16 percentage points, but having Trump as the Republican nominee could have dire effects on Daines as chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee.

Daines may be trying to establish a working relationship with the former president. But if Daines has any evidence to suggest Trump can be correlated with an endorsement or is willing to put aside his ego for the good of the party, I’d love to see it.

Approval was unnecessary. Daines could have supported his colleague, Tim Scott, in the race or used deference to Scott as an excuse to stay out for now. After all, Daines backed fellow Senator Marco Rubio in 2015.

But Daines leaned in, saying his best four years in the Senate were while Trump was president, citing tax reform and judicial appointments, according to Politico.

But you know who else would have pushed for tax cuts and conservative judges? Literally any other Republican President.

Republicans have a golden opportunity to regain control of the Senate. Three possible reversal opportunities in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana are in states where Trump easily won in 2016 and 2020.

In theory, Trump wouldn’t be a drag on Republicans in those states, but that’s assuming everything goes as planned, which is no guarantee with Trump.

Trump’s potential to turn winning races into losers is unparalleled, both in terms of promoting terrible candidates in the primary and shaping Democratic voters overall.

Let’s not forget that because Trump backed an accused pedophile into a very safe Alabama Senate seat, Alabamans did the unthinkable: Elect a Democrat.

Let’s also not forget that the reason Republicans are trying to regain control of the Senate instead of retaining control is because Trump’s interference in 2022 blew up the midterms.

In California, Trump’s presence has been apocalyptic. The 2014 midterm elections breathed new life into California Republicans, achieving modest gains across the state. But four years later, in midterm 2018, Republicans lost half their seats in Congress and were relegated to super-minority status in the Legislative Assembly, a penalty for which there appears to be no no chance of parole.

The Republican’s slow erosion had been happening for years, but under Trump it turned into a mudslide. Whatever effect it has on getting Republicans to the polls, it is outweighed by pushing moderate voters away and making Democrats vote as if their lives depended on it.

To be clear, I want Daines to succeed and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to be Majority Leader again.

Daines would do anything to learn from the past mistakes of his predecessors, especially when it came to recruiting candidates. But that’s precisely where Daines needs Trump to stay as far away as possible, since the only measure of the viability of Trump’s candidates is the degree to which they suck him.

Trump will be a factor in the next election no matter what and Daines must adapt accordingly. But the pacts with Trump seem to be going badly for everyone but Trump – the smart game seems to limit Trump’s influence as much as possible.

If Daines succeeds in 2024, it will be in spite of Trump, not because of him.

