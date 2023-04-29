Politics
After jibing venomous snake at PM Modi, Kharge backtracks – Reuters
GADAG/BENGALURU: With less than a fortnight before the Assembly elections on May 10 in Karnataka, the president of the AICC, Mallikarjuna Kharge, fueled a controversy on Thursday by comparing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake. After being criticized by the BJP, which risks making it a major election issue, Kharge and his party tried to limit the damage by making it clear that he had no intention of hurting anyone.
Be careful not to confuse him (Modi). Modi means poisonous snake and if you lick it wondering if it is poisonous or not, you are dead. If you took it (poison) for a good thing since it was Modi, a good man and Prime Minister, who offered it, and you lick it a little to test it, you lie there him -even, he said at a public rally, campaigning for Congress candidate GS Patil in Naregal in Gadag district.
Kharge also attacked Modi in the singular as a greedy power-hungry man who shares the dais with the corrupt despite talking about fighting corruption. He came to destroy the country through his ideology, he pointed out.
In a politically charged atmosphere, Kharges’ remarks drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, with the controversy erupting ahead of the prime ministers’ visit to the state on Saturday to campaign for the party’s candidates. While the BJP base castigates Kharge, the party has made it clear that it will make it a major issue.
The AICC presidents’ remarks come at a time when the Congress is trying to focus on local issues, while the BJP is banking on Modis rallies to turn the tide. The remarks on the Prime Minister show the culture of Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
Didn’t attack anyone personally, says Kharge
Congress has reached such a stage today because it speaks this way. The intoxication of power has not subsided for the Congress party. Karnataka is a land of culture and everyone is respected here. We may differ in Kharge’s ideology, but he will be respected for his seniority. It’s unfortunate that someone of his seniority spoke that way, Bommai said.
This will be a turning point in Karnataka’s elections. People here do not accept rude personal comments against anyone, let alone our most beloved Prime Minister. Just wait and watch how the final nail in the coffin of Congress will be driven on May 10 (sic), tweeted MP Tejasvi Surya. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje filed a complaint against Kharge with CEO Manoj Kumar Meena.
BJP leaders demanded that Kharge apologize. However, later that day, Kharge backtracked. I did not attack anyone personally. I meant that BJP ideologies are like snakes, and if anyone adopts them, he will die, he said. The BJP ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice against the poor and Dalits. My statement was not a personal attack on Prime Minister Modi, but on the ideology he represents, the AICC President tweeted.
It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings; and if, knowingly or unknowingly, anyone’s feelings were hurt, that was never my intention, nor the conduct of my long political life. I have always followed the norms and traditions of political correctness towards my friends and my adversaries and will do so until my last breath.
He said: I don’t make fun of people and their problems like people in high positions because I have seen and experienced the pain and suffering of the poor and oppressed…, he said explain.
AICC Secretary General Randeep Singh Surjewala defended Kharge.
This is not a personal battle between Kharge and Modi, but between ideologies, he said. He (Kharge) rose from bloc chairman to chairman of AICC, being from the Dalit community. Can the BJP make a Dalit, Adivasi its party chairman? He asked.
