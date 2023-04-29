Federal Reserve review blames SVB failure on Donald Trump-era rule changes





The failure of Silicon Valley banks last month was due to weaker regulation under the Trump administration and mistakes by internal supervisors who were too slow to correct mismanagement, the U.S. Federal Reserve has said. in a scathing examination of the implosion of lenders.

The long-awaited report, released on Friday, had harsh words for California bank management but also directly blamed changes stemming from bipartisan legislation in 2018 that eased restrictions and oversight for all but the largest lenders.

SVB would have been subject to tougher standards and greater scrutiny had there not been efforts to reduce or adapt the rules in 2019 under Randal Quarles, the former Fed vice chairman for the supervision, according to the central bank.

This ultimately undermined the ability of supervisors to do their jobs, the Fed said.

Regulatory standards for SVB were too low, supervision of SVB did not operate with sufficient force and urgency, and the contagion of the company’s bankruptcy led to systemic consequences not envisaged by the adaptation framework of the Federal Reserve, Michael Barr, the Fed vice chairman for oversight who conducted the autopsy, said in a letter Friday.

Specifically, the Trump-era changes that led to a shift in focus of surveillance policy have hindered effective surveillance by lowering standards, increasing complexity, and promoting a less assertive approach to surveillance, a- he declared.

According to documents released alongside the report, SVB supervisors found as early as 2017 that the bank’s rapid growth and high employee turnover had strained the ability of compliance and risk experts to challenge management. and to effectively identify and monitor the main risks.

In 2021, supervisors issued six citations demanding the bank address shortcomings in the way it managed itself and its exposure to adverse shocks. But SVB did not fully address the issues, leading supervisors to label their management as flawed.

At that time, the SVB’s rapid growth had moved it from one oversight category to another, a transition the Fed said complicated the process. If the bank had received a more thorough assessment before moving to the portfolio of the so-called large foreign banking organizations of the Fed, the risks would have been identified earlier, according to the report.

Last fall, supervisors determined that banks’ interest rate risk simulations were unreliable and needed improvement. Still, they didn’t call the issue urgent and gave management until June 2023 to fix it.

The Federal Reserve failed to appreciate the seriousness of critical shortcomings in corporate governance, liquidity and interest rate risk management, according to the review.

Part of the problem was a shift in culture and expectations under Quarles, the Fed found. Citing staff interviews, supervisors reported pressures to reduce [the] on companies, fulfilling a higher burden of proof for a prudential conclusion and exercising due process when considering prudential actions.

Quarles pushed back on the Fed’s assessment on Friday, saying it provided no evidence that changing expectations for oversight had actually hampered the way SVB was run.

He also said the Fed failed to acknowledge the very specific and detailed supervisory instructions in place since 2010 that provided a framework for how to manage the very risks that plagued SVB.

The Fed report identified the San Francisco Reserve Bank as the institution ultimately responsible for assessing the SVB, but acknowledged that the Fed’s Board of Governors in Washington sets both the regulations… and designs the programs used to oversee businesses. He found no evidence of unethical behavior by supervisors.

The Fed review also highlighted the role of technological change in the rapid collapse of SVBs. The combination of social media, a highly connected and concentrated depositor base, and technology may have fundamentally changed the speed of bank runs, Barr said.

The review is the first official report on the failure of SVBs. Lawmakers have accused regulators of failing to use the tools at their disposal and moving quickly to address issues once they are identified, with one prominent Republican accusing authorities of falling asleep at the wheel.

In a separate independent report also released on Friday, the US Government Accountability Office concluded that the Fed’s oversight measures were inadequate given the banks’ known shortcomings in liquidity and management. He singled out the San Francisco branch for not recommending the issuance of a single enforcement action despite the issues it described as serious.

Another report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Friday examined the causes of the collapse of Signature Bank, which went bankrupt in early March just days after SVB. The review places most of the blame on Signatures executives, but also said the FDIC should have been quicker and more thorough in resolving the bank’s problems, which were reported by reviewers as early as 2018.

Political divisions have emerged over the need for regulatory changes, with the Biden administration calling for a reversal of Trump-era rules and tougher liquidity and capital requirements for banks with $100 billion to $250 billion in assets. ‘assets. Republicans have mostly said new legislation is unnecessary.

Barr on Friday signaled his support for stronger supervision and regulation for banks with more than $100 billion in assets, changes that would not require congressional approval.

He advocated rolling back some of the 2019 changes, particularly one that allowed mid-sized banks to exclude unrealized losses from their securities portfolios from their capital accounts. Barr also wanted a new regulatory regime to keep up with banks that were growing rapidly or focusing on unique lines of business, as SVB was.

He also argued that the SVB compensation plan did not focus enough on risk, so the regulator should consider setting higher minimum standards for executive compensation.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell backed Barrs’ recommendations, saying he was confident they would lead to a stronger and more resilient banking system.

But Elizabeth Warren, the progressive Democratic U.S. senator from Massachusetts, said in a statement Friday that Powell must be held accountable, having failed in his responsibility to oversee and regulate banks that posed systemic risk to our economy.

