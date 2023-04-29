Politics
Badal sahab ki baat alag thi Modi writes a glowing tribute to Parkash Singh Badal
Chandīgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid a glowing written tribute to Punjab’s five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in a rare gesture, recalling the special relationship he shared with Punjab’s doyen of politics.
Patriarch Akali Badal, 95, died Wednesday night at a private hospital in Mohali. The Prime Minister made it a point to reach Chandigarh on Thursday morning to offer his condolences on Badal’s death, meet his family and pay respects to his remains at Shiromani Akali Dal’s office.
In an article published on the Op-ed page of The Tribune a major regional daily in Punjab Modi said that with Badal’s demise he had lost a father figure, someone who had guided him for decades.
“In more ways than one, he shaped the politics of India and Punjab, and that can be described as unprecedented,” Modi wrote. “This Badal sahab was a great leader is widely accepted. But, more importantly, he was a human being with a big heart. Being a great leader is easier, but being a big-hearted person takes a lot more. Punjab people say there was something very different in Badal sahab! (Mr. Badal’s speech is different).”
Recalling the personal equation he shared with Badal, Modi wrote that he met the leader in the 90s, when he was involved in party work in northern India.
Badal sahabHis reputation preceded him, he was a political stalwart who had been Punjab’s youngest Chief Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister and someone who ruled the hearts of millions of Punjabs across the globe. Me, on the other hand, I was an ordinary karyakarta. Yet, true to his nature, he never let this drive a wedge between us,” he wrote.
Discussing Badal’s insistence on an alliance with the BJP to ensure peace and communal harmony in Punjab, Modi wrote that in the mid and late 1990s the political climate in the state was different, after years of activism.
Referring to the 1997 assembly election, he wrote: “Our parties (SAD and BJP) went to the people together and Badal sahab was our leader. His credibility was one of the main reasons people blessed us with a resounding victory. Not only that, our alliance successfully won the municipal elections in Chandigarh and also the seat of Lok Sabha in the city. His personality was such that our alliance continued to serve the state for 15 years between 1997 and 2017.”
After first linking up with the Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1967, Badals SAD joined forces with the BJP and NDA in a pre-election alliance before the election of the 1997 assembly. Although it had its share of ups and downs, this alliance remained firm until 2020, when the Akali finally broke down differences of opinion over farm laws now repealed by governments Modi.
One of the tallest kisan netas’, had the ‘love of cows’
Recalling an incident after the historic victory of the SAD-BJP alliances in 1997 in Punjab, Modi recalled the time they went to Amritsar together.
I was in my room in a guest house but when he heard about this he came and started to collect my luggage. I asked him why he was doing this, to which he told me that I should come with him to the CM room and stay there only. I kept telling him there was no need to do this, but he insisted. In the end, that’s exactly what happened and Badal sahab stayed in another room. I will always cherish this gesture he has towards a very ordinary person karyakarta like me.”
Calling Badal among the greatest kisan netas of our time, he wrote that agriculture was “his true passion”.
“Whenever he spoke on any occasion, his speeches were filled with facts, the latest information and a lot of insight,” he wrote, adding that Bada had a special interest in gaushalas too and raised cows of different breeds.
Punjab first and India first
The prime minister said that after 2001 he was able to interact with Badal in another capacity as chief ministers of their own states.
“I was lucky to receive Badal sahabs advice on many issues, especially those related to agriculture, including water conservation, animal husbandry and dairy farming. He was also someone who believed in harnessing the potential of the diaspora, given that there are so many hardworking Punjabis settled abroad,” Modi wrote.
Modi said that after his National Democratic Alliance government at the Center came to power in 2014, Badal provided valuable insights based on his own experience in governance.
“On a broader level, his contribution to our nation is indelible,” he wrote. “He was among the bravest soldiers for the restoration of democracy during the dark days of the emergency. He himself suffered from the tyranny of the imperious culture of Congress when his governments were sacked. And those experiences n only reinforced his belief in democracy.
During the turbulent period of the 1970s and 1980s, Badal put “Punjab first” and “India first” and strongly opposed any plan that would weaken India or undermine the interests of the people of Punjab, “even if it meant loss of power, Modi wrote.
Badal, he writes, was a person who brought people together and could work with leaders of all ideologies, and the void left by his passing will be difficult to fill.
“He never associated any relationship with political gains or losses. This was especially helpful in promoting a spirit of national unity,” he wrote.Here is a statesman whose life has witnessed many challenges, but he overcame them and rose like a phoenix. He will be missed but he will live on in our hearts and he will also live on through the exceptional work he has done over the decades.
(Edited by Uttara Ramaswamy)
