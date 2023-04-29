BBC chairman resigns amid fury over his role in Boris Johnson loan

Boris Johnson testifies before the House of Commons Privileges Committee in London. Photo / British Parliament

The BBC chairman has resigned after a report revealed he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in securing a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the turbulent tenure of former prime ministers continue to rock the British public. life.

The state-funded national broadcaster has come under political pressure after it was revealed that Richard Sharp had helped arrange the line of credit weeks before he was appointed to the BBC job on the government’s recommendation.

The guarantor of the 800,000 ($1.6 million) line of credit was businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Johnsons who founded a chain of private schools in Canada. The deal was facilitated by Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor, who arranged a meeting between Blyth and the senior British official to discuss Blyth’s offer of financial aid. It is unclear who actually lent the money.

Johnson was then the leader of the Conservative Party as well as the British Prime Minister.

Richard Sharp has announced that he is stepping down as chairman of the BBC. Photo/AP

A report on the episode by senior counsel Adam Heppinstall released on Friday found that Sharp failed to disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest.

The report revealed that Sharp did not reveal his role in the loan guarantee to the BBC’s nominations panel until he was appointed chairman in early 2021.

There is a risk that Mr Sharp was recommended for nomination because he helped the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter, Heppinstall wrote in his report.

There may have been a risk of perception that Mr Sharp would not be independent of the former prime minister if appointed, he said.

Sharp said he would remain in his role at the BBC until the end of June while a search for a successor was made. He said he inadvertently broke disclosure rules and was leaving to put the interests of the BBC first.

I think this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to remain in office until the end of my term, he said.

Sharp is the latest in a series of politicians and civil servants brought down by their association with Johnson, a charismatic and chaotic politician who became Prime Minister in 2019 and led Britain out of the European Union l ‘Next year.

Johnson himself was forced to resign last year after a series of scandals over money, ethics and judgment became too much for his Conservative Party colleagues to bear.

The thrice-married politician, who has at least seven children, had a lucrative career as a columnist and author before taking a pay cut when he became prime minister.

While in office, Johnson’s financial arrangements sparked inquiries into funding for renovations to the Prime Minister’s official residence known as the curtain money scandal and into who paid for Johnson vacations on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo/AP

Johnson was also among dozens of people fined by police last year for attending law-breaking parties at government buildings during Covid-19 lockdowns. The partygate scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

Sharp’s resignation spares the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak, from having to decide whether to fire him. Sunak, a former banker who once worked under Sharp at Goldman Sachs, has tried to restore government stability after three tumultuous years under Johnson and seven roller-coaster weeks under successor Liz Truss, who resigned in September over her economic plans. tax reduction. caused financial chaos.

Opposition politicians accused the Conservative government of undermining the impartiality of the BBC and demanded that the government be stripped of the power to appoint BBC chiefs.

The breach has done incalculable damage to the BBC’s reputation and severely undermined its independence due to Tory sleaze and cronyism, said Labor Party culture spokeswoman Lucy Powell.

Sunak declined to comment on Sharp’s potential replacement, saying there is an established nomination process.

The Loan Inquiry is the latest uncomfortable episode for the century-old BBC, which is funded by an annual license fee of $159 ($323) paid by all television homes and overseen by a council that includes both BBC candidates and government appointees,

The public broadcaster has a duty to be impartial in its news coverage, but it is often a political football, with some in the Conservative government seeing a leftist slant in its news and some Liberals accusing it of having a party taken conservative.

The BBC was engulfed in a storm over free speech and political prejudice in March when its main sports presenter, former England footballer Gary Lineker, criticized the government’s immigration policy on social media.

Lineker was suspended and later reinstated after other Premier League sports presenters, analysts and players boycotted the BBC airwaves in solidarity.

Lineker shared his political views again on Friday, tweeting to almost 9 million followers: BBC president should not be chosen by the government of the day. Not now, never.