Ailing Erdogan ‘resurfaces’ in video-link meeting with Putin – Newspaper

Concerns have been raised over the health of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, after he fell ill during a live television interview on Tuesday. AFP

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Ailing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emerged from a two-day absence on Thursday and spoke via video link with Vladimir Putin at a virtual ceremony to unveil a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

The 69-year-old leader has suspended all campaigning for the crucial May 14 Turkiyes elections after falling ill while conducting a live television interview on Tuesday evening.

Erdogan said he developed stomach aches jumping between five cities for rallies and public project launches earlier this week.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Erdogan suffered from infectious gastroenteritis, a short-lived illness caused by inflammation of the digestive tract.

Rumors about the health of Turkish presidents have been circulating since twin surgeries in 2011, 2012

The minister said President Erdogan is in good health and will continue with his daily programs as soon as possible. The infectious gastroenteritis he suffered mitigated its effects, Koca said.

But fear forced Erdogan to call off the events on Wednesday and then stay home instead of traveling to the Mediterranean coast for Thursday’s inauguration of the first nuclear power plant in Turkiyes.

The video appearance represented Erdogan’s effort to project health and vigor at one of the most vulnerable times of his two-decade rule. But he looked pale and visibly frail as he addressed Putin and the nation from behind his presidential desk.

Our country has risen to the league of nations with nuclear power, albeit after a 60-year delay, Erdogan said in prepared remarks.

Putin hailed Erdogan’s leadership and said Moscow was always ready to extend the hand of friendship to Turkey. I want to say it clearly: you know how to set ambitious goals and confidently move towards their implementation, Putin added.

Disinformation

Erdogan is known for his love of the countryside and his penchant for political fights.

Polls suggest he is either running neck and neck or trailing opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey’s most memorable election in decades.

The control of parliament by its parties of Islamic origin through an alliance with a far-right group is also threatened. Erdogan had used his rallies to launch fierce attacks on the opposition and portray himself as a man who gets the job done. This image has been shaken and his office is fighting back.

The President’s powerful media director Fahrettin Altun posted screenshots on Twitter of Chinese state media and some popular accounts speculating that Erdogan’s condition is more serious than officially reported. We categorically reject such baseless claims about President Erdogan’s health, Altun wrote.

No amount of misinformation can dispute the fact that the Turkish people stand with their leader and that Erdogan and his AK party are on the verge of winning the May 14 election.

Kept secret

Rumors about Erdogan’s health have been circulating since he underwent two gastrointestinal surgeries in 2011 and 2012. The operations left him with a slight hitch in his step which appears to have fueled some speculation on social media.

Turkiye does not publish the results of health assessments of its leaders and it is illegal to insult the president.

Thousands of people have been prosecuted for this offense punishable by a fine or a prison sentence of up to four years. Turkey’s main opposition leaders all promptly tweeted messages wishing Erdogan a speedy recovery.

Erdogan’s video link to Putin unveiled a project Russia began building during a chill in Ankara’s relations with its Western allies in 2018.

Construction of the Akkuyu plant was complicated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Posted in Dawn, April 28, 2023