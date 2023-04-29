Michael Cohen sits for deposition by Trump lawyers in AG fraud trial





Michael Cohen showed up Friday for a deposition in Manhattan by Donald Trump’s lawyers in a fraud suit brought by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James against the beleaguered former president and his company.

Cohen – Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer” – was questioned under oath by attorneys from Trump’s camp at a Third Avenue office.

Cohen’s attorney, Jeffrey Levine, confirmed “our attendance” in an email filed Thursday in the AG case, and Cohen arrived around 10 a.m.

Last year, James filed a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, the Trump Organization, Trump’s three eldest children — Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. — and others, alleging that Trump has inflated company assets for years to secure better loan and insurance terms. Cohen is not a party in the AG’s case.

Alina Habba, the 76-year-old former president’s attorney, claimed in court papers earlier this month that Cohen refused to show up for questioning at the scheduled two a.m. — and asked a judge to order Cohen to comply with the deposition.

Habba argued that since James’ office had already interviewed Cohen during its Trump investigation, their side should also be given the opportunity to interview Cohen.

Mr. Cohen claims to have intimate first-hand knowledge of the alleged acts that form the basis of the complaint in this case, as a witness to and an active participant in those acts, Habba wrote at the time.

Cohen eventually agreed to show up for the interview without any interference from the judge.

James launched his investigation in 2019 following Cohen’s congressional testimony implicating the president.

Trump faces a host of other legal issues, including his recent criminal indictment related to allegations of silent payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep them quiet about their allegations. to have relations with him.

Cohen, who served time in prison after pleading guilty to lying to Congress and facilitating payment to Daniels, is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness in the criminal case.

A civil rape trial based on a complaint by writer E. Jean Carroll against Trump is also underway in a federal courthouse, with Carroll taking the witness stand on Wednesday and Thursday to talk about Trump’s alleged 1996 attack. in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room. That trial is on recess Friday.

Carroll is expected to continue his testimony on Monday.

