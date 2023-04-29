Prosecutors in Jan. 6 case step up probe into Trump fundraising





As they investigate former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to nullify the 2020 election, federal prosecutors have also been investigating whether Mr. Trump and a series of political aides knew he lost the race, but still raised funds claiming they were fighting widespread fraud in the voting results, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, prosecutors are trying to determine whether Mr. Trump and his aides violated federal wire fraud laws as they raised up to $250 million through a political action committee saying they needed money to fight voter fraud. even though they had been repeatedly told that there was no evidence to support these allegations of fraud.

Prosecutors are examining the inner workings of the committee, Save America PAC, and the Trump campaign’s efforts to prove its baseless claim that Mr. Trump was cheated out of the win.

In recent months, prosecutors have issued multiple batches of subpoenas in a wide-ranging effort to figure out Save America, which was created shortly after the election as Mr. Trump. An initial round of subpoenas, which began before Mr. Trump declared his candidacy for the 2024 race and Mr. Smith was nominated by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in November, focused on various Republican officials and vendors who had received payments from Save America.

But more recently, investigators have focused on the activities of a joint fundraising committee made up of staffers from the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee, among others. Some of the subpoenas requested documents around Election Day 2020 until today.

According to people who know their job. These three areas overlap and could inform prosecutors considering whether to bring charges in an investigation in which witnesses are still being questioned.

The possibility that the fundraising efforts could have been criminally fraudulent was first raised last year by the House Select Committee investigating Mr. Trump’s efforts to retain power.

But the Justice Department, with its ability to bring criminal charges, was able to elicit more extensive cooperation from a number of witnesses. And prosecutors developed more information than the House committee, having targeted communications between Trump campaign aides and other Republican officials to determine whether a barrage of fundraising solicitations sent after the election was knowingly misleading, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Fundraising efforts are just one focus of Mr Smith’s investigation into Mr Trump’s attempts to reverse his defeat at the polls.

Prosecutors also examined the plan to gather alternative lists of pro-Trump voters from swing states won by Joseph R. Biden Jr., and Mr. Trump’s broader push to block or delay Congressional certification of Mr. Bidens’ Electoral College victory on January 6, 2021, leading to the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

On Thursday, former Vice President Mike Pence, a key witness to Mr. Trump’s efforts, testified for hours before the grand jury to gather evidence for the investigation.

Prosecutors have examined the connection between research the Trump campaign commissioned almost immediately after the election in an attempt to prove widespread fraud, public statements he and his allies made at the time, fundraising efforts and the creation of Save America.

The Washington Post reported earlier on the campaign’s efforts to fund research into the fraud allegations and the new round of subpoenas.

Mr. Trump’s team can argue that the fundraiser represented political speech with generally vague solicitations, and that subjecting it to criminal proceedings could raise First Amendment issues and create a slippery slope for future candidates. . Political fundraising materials often show exaggeration or exaggeration.

Republicans can also argue that Democrats have been cowardly in the claims they have used in fundraising solicitations. And the Trump campaign can argue that it actually used the funds to try to investigate the fraud.

Jason Miller, an adviser to Mr. Trump who worked on the 2020 campaign, said the Deep State is stepping up its attacks on President Trump as his polls rise. The political police have been pushing their witch hunt since President Trump got off the escalator, and they’ve been wrong every time, he added.

Republican National Committee officials declined to comment.

Immediately after the election, a Trump campaign adviser contacted Ken Block, the owner of a Rhode Island-based company, Simpatico Software Systems, to have him assess specific allegations of fraud.

Mr. Block ended up researching several allegations of possible fraud that Mr. Trump’s aides brought to him. He never produced a final report. But each time he investigated a claim, he said in an interview, he found there was nothing to it.

Mr Block said he refuted everything that came in and found no substantial fraud sufficient to overturn an election result. He said he was insulated from what was going on during the campaign, as Mr Trump attacked his aides to stay in power and continued to insist he had won an election he had won. he had been told several times that he had lost.

I was kept out of all this madness, said Mr Block, whose company was paid $735,000, records show. He received a subpoena for documents, but refused during the interview to discuss anything related to the grand jury.

A few days after starting to work with Mr. Block and Simpatico, the Trump campaign hired a second firm, the Berkeley Research Group. The federal grand jury received evidence that Berkeley was hired at the suggestion of Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, who oversaw the political operation.

The grand jury was asked about whether Mr. Trump had been informed of Berkeley’s findings suggesting there was no widespread fraud.

The company eventually submitted a report stating that there was no fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election and was paid approximately $600,000 for its work. The company was hired through a law firm that has long represented Mr Trump in a personal capacity, Kasowitz Benson Torres, although the lawyers were not involved in pursuing Trump’s election fraud allegations. Mr. Trump, according to a person briefed on the matter.

An assistant attorney for Berkeley Research Group said the company had a no-comment policy and declined to discuss the matter further.

During House committee deliberations on January 6 last year, several people close to Mr Trump testified that they had informed him that there was not enough fraud to alter the outcome of the vote. .

Within two weeks of the election, the Trump campaigns’ own communications staff wrote an internal report debunking many aspects of a conspiracy theory that voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems had been hacked and used to hijack voters. Mr. Trump’s votes. This report was written before pro-Trump lawyers like Sidney Powell and Rudolph W. Giuliani promoted the fake Dominion story at press conferences and on television.

As part of its investigation into the Trump campaigns’ post-election fundraising, the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed records from Salesforce.com, a vendor that helped the campaign and the Republican National Committee send emails. -emails to potential donors. The RNC retaliated, filing a lawsuit to overturn the subpoena, and the House committee eventually withdrew it.

In the latest round of subpoenas, federal prosecutors requested documents related to Salesforce in addition to other vendors, according to a person briefed on the matter.

