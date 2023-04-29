Pro-Kurdish party urges voters to back rival Erdogan





Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party and its leftist allies on Friday called on voters to support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main rival in the May 14 election. The announcement pushes one of Turkey’s largest voting blocs behind opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu and further complicates Erdogan’s path to a third decade in rule. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) – the third largest in Turkey’s parliament – decided last month not to field a presidential candidate. He then strongly hinted that he would support Kilicdaroglu without officially endorsing his candidacy. But the party’s co-leader and his left-wing electoral alliance released statements on Friday calling on voters to rally around the candidate most likely to beat Erdogan. “In this historic election, we call on the Turkish people to vote for the Alliance of Labor and Freedom in the parliamentary elections and for Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the presidential elections,” the HDP and its allies said in a statement. HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar called the upcoming vote “the most crucial in Turkey’s history”. “That’s why we decided to support Kilicdaroglu,” he told the Sozcu news site. The HDP won more than 10% of the vote in the last national elections and represents a community representing around one-fifth of Turkey’s population. – “Our objectives coincide” – Kurds have suffered repression under successive secular governments and helped Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party to power two decades ago. Erdogan lifted language and cultural restrictions on the community and tried to end a bloody Kurdish struggle for an independent state in southeastern Turkey through talks. But the failure of these negotiations in 2015 was followed by a new wave of violence and a government crackdown on Kurdish groups. Erdogan’s government has imprisoned thousands of activists and replaced dozens of elected Kurdish mayors with state administrators. The story continues The HDP now faces the threat of closure due to suspected terrorist links. Erdogan describes the party as the political wing of militants who have been waging their insurgency since 1984. The party says it is singled out for resisting Erdogan’s regime. The imminent threat of dissolution forced the HDP to present its legislative candidates under the banner of a new party called the Green Left. “We have two strategic goals. The first is to end one-man rule. And the second is to become the most influential force in democratic transformation,” Sancar said. “Our goals coincide with those of Kilicdaroglu to end the one-man rule.” The HDP’s support broadens the reach of Kilicdaroglu’s six-party alliance – already made up of an eclectic mix of liberals and nationalists and an Islamic group. bg/zak/pvh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/pro-kurdish-party-calls-voters-121511983.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos