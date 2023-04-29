Credit for Ram Temple goes to Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah: Chief Minister of Gujarat





Bhupendra Patel was addressing a gathering during a ‘Ram Katha’ (File) Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should be given credit for the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and maintained that the two top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had done much to preserve the country. culture and faith. Bhupendra Patel said there have been several commotions in the past for a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where a mega temple dedicated to the deity is being sprung up. He was addressing a gathering at a ‘Ram Katha’ (recitation of the life story of Lord Ram) organized by Vishv Umiyadham in the city’s Nikol district on Thursday evening. “We all know how many fusses have taken place in the past for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The temple will be ready by 2024. We should pay tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Interior of Amit Shah Union. They have contributed a lot in the preservation of our faith and culture,” the CM said. Vishv Umiyadham is a mega temple complex located in the village of Jaspur, near the city of Ahmedabad, costing Rs 1,000 crore. The temple will be dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of “Kadva Patels”, a subgroup of the Patidar community. According to the Vishv Umiya Foundation, the temple, when completed, will be the tallest shrine in the world with a total height of 504 feet. Notably, Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for this mega temple complex, spread over 30 lakh square feet, in March 2019 in the presence of thousands of people. Apart from a large temple, the complex will house a skills development university, hostels for boys and girls, a placement and counseling center for students, a counseling cell for matters related to agriculture and immigration. and a center for resolving social and business disputes within the community. members. The facility will also include a sports and health complex, an NRI Bhavan, an employment training center, a health care unit and apartments for the elderly. In 2019, trustees had said that the temple and skill college building would be ready in 4-5 years, while the remaining structures will take another five years to build. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

