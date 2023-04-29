Did Donald Trump lift the debt ceiling without spending cuts?





Wednesday’s passage of the “Limit, Save, Grow Act” plan detailing actions House Republicans want to see before agreeing to raise the federal debt ceiling leaves President Joe Biden with precarious economic decision-making.

For months, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has demanded that Biden meet with him to negotiate a plan to cut the federal deficit by nearly $31.5 trillion in order to secure a GOP commitment to raise the ceiling. debt. Without an agreement, the United States risks defaulting on its debt.

Amid the wrangling, a social media commentator claimed former President Donald Trump raised the debt ceiling several times throughout his tenure without the need for cuts.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Amid the debt ceiling strand, a claim has surfaced online suggesting the former president never included spending cuts as he raised the debt ceiling three times during his tenure. . Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Requirement

A tweet by political commentator Oren Jacobson, posted on April 26, 2023, viewed 285,000 times, claimed that “When the @GOP demands spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling (pay our credit card bill), remember you just… Trump increased the debt ceiling 3x without cutting spending.”

Facts

The debt ceiling bill aims to reduce much federal spending to last year’s levels, including capping subsequent budget growth at a 1% annual increase over the next decade.

The measure also advances several Republican priorities, such as accelerating new oil drilling projects and giving Congress greater control over the executive branch. With a Republican-led House, could it be that McCarthy’s plans to make cuts are a hangover from years of avoiding hawkish behavior under Trump?

There is some degree of truth to the idea that Trump did not enact spending cuts from the three debt ceiling increases he oversaw during his presidency.

The only time Trump included cuts as part of spending negotiations was in 2019, with an agreement to find about $77 billion in offsets, about half of what the White House wanted, reporters reported. by Capitol Hill Roll Call.

Trump later tweeted that there would be “lots of time to CUT!”

As Roll Call noted, however, the offsets would not come into effect until fiscal 2027, when changes in the economy or interest rate hikes (which would have stretched spending elsewhere) could require their renegotiation.

Essentially, these are not the same types of cuts that McCarthy advocates. While the cuts negotiated in 2019 were unrelated to the threat of default, the difficulty Biden faces with McCarthy is that by choosing to veto the bill, the government could risk to default on the debt, which could have catastrophic effects on the American economy. .

Jacobson told Newsweek that the cuts in the 2019 bill were part of a “broader budget deal on government spending levels that also raised the debt ceiling.”

“This was not the byproduct of an effort by either party to use the threat of default and massive economic hardship to extract concessions,” Jacobson added. “That’s exactly what Biden has been asking for – to take the default off the table and negotiate directly on the budget.

“It’s also worth noting that the 2019 budget deal deflected the threat of default until after the 2020 election, but the House bill likely puts a default showdown back on the table next year. This is reckless on so many levels Deficits and debt are We should address them without also risking the full confidence and credit of the United States.

“This is a dangerous and dishonest political stunt that threatens to undermine the global economy. Only one party is playing this risky game. And they only do it when a Democrat is in the White House.”

So, although the cuts were part of a negotiation over Trump’s debt ceiling, they would not have been made during the term of his presidency and could have been modified according to economic priorities at the time they were due. come into force.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week that House Republicans’ plans to pass cuts would be dead when they arrived in the Senate.

“These measures, and they are truly extreme, have no place in a debate about how to avoid defaults,” Schumer said during his Wednesday speech in the Senate. “I urge President McCarthy to stop wasting more time on this dead-on-arrival DOA bill. Time is running out for Congress to work together to avert catastrophe.”

Newsweek has reached out to Donald Trump for comment.

decision

Needs context.

Trump extended the debt ceiling three times, largely without reduction, during his presidency, seemingly against the wishes of some of his congressional colleagues who had advocated belt-tightening.

While in 2019 an estimated $77 billion in cuts were negotiated in the third cap negotiation overseen by Trump, the cuts were to be enacted nearly a decade later, which some say doesn’t would never materialize.

This is distinct from the current standoff between Biden and McCarthy, in which failure to pass cuts could lead Congress to not approve raising the debt ceiling, risking a default on US debt.

