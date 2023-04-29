What Xi Jinping wants in Latin America

How worried should Washington be about China’s growing presence in Latin America?

The new breed of left-wing governments in the region are eager for it to continue to grow, excited about the possibility that the Asian giant could provide a viable path to economic development, offering the added allure of escaping its old nemesis, the United States.. What Brazil wants to offer China is to build a hundred things, President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva said when he arrived in China last month. In the words of Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, the goal is to reindustrialize Brazil in partnership with Chinese capital.

Chinese activity in the region is changing. The narrow focus on access to South America’s vast natural resources, which guided its investments during the first decade and a half of the century, extended to a portfolio which includes renewable energy companies, telecommunications, electricity distribution and even shared rides. America’s national security apparatus is definitely getting jittery. In the words of Army General Laura Richardson, head of U.S. Southern Command, during an appearance before Congress last month, Chinese incursions pose a strategic risk we can neither accept nor ignore.

However, the structure of Chinese activity in Latin America suggests that both scenarios are a bit of a stretch. Xi Jinping has no reason to reindustrialize Brazil. And China’s myriad of investments in Latin America remain relatively small and too scattered to warrant fears that a hostile behemoth looms over the United States across the southern border. In the words of David Dollar, a former China expert at the World Bank and US Treasury now at the Brookings Institution, it is a misunderstanding to think that there is a China Inc. that directs investment decisions.

Chinese investment

What does China want for its money? Enrique Dussel Peters, coordinator of the Chinese investment database compiled by the Latin American and Caribbean University Network on China, highlights a clear shift in geographic and sectoral composition.

The percentage of investment in raw materials has continued to decline, from about 95% in the five years from 2005 to 2009, to just over 41% in the last three. China is still interested in energy, but it is no longer focusing solely on fossil fuels, but is increasingly investing in solar and wind generation. Investments in local services from the Lima electricity network to Club Med in Santo Domingo have increased from just over 1% of total investments over the period 2005-2009 to just under 35% in 2020-2022.

With the change in industrial orientation, the regional presence of Chinese capital has also changed.. In the first five years of the century, Brazil attracted around 77% of all Chinese direct investment in Latin America and the Caribbean. Last year, it only attracted 47.5%. Mexico, for its part, went from 11% to 21%, while Argentina went from almost nothing to 26%.

It’s natural for Chinese money to create excitement, especially considering that US companies like Ford have left Brazil and Sempra Energy, Peru. China’s net direct investment in Latin America has exceeded that of the United States in recent years. It has become, by far, the largest export market in South America. According to Cynthia Sanborn of the Center for China and Asia-Pacific Studies at the University of the Pacific in Peru, we are in another era of potential boom. The global energy transition is underway and Latin America is a deposit of many strategic minerals, he underlines.

In March, Honduras broke with Taiwan to establish diplomatic relations with mainland China. In Paraguay, the last South American country to maintain an embassy in Taipi, leading opposition candidate Efran Herrera said he would also make the switch if he won on Sunday. Last year, President Alberto Fernández signed an agreement to bring Argentina into China’s Belt and Road Initiative, join 20 other Latin American countries in exchange for $23.7 billion in China’s planned projects and investments.

However, the story matches neither Brasilia’s dreams nor Washington’s fears. Direct investments from China are not necessarily looking to industrialize Latin America, they are looking to access raw materials, said Dussel Peters. But transactions in recent years show a growing focus on domestic markets. The old logic of Chinese investment buying mines for the minerals, and ports and railroads to ship them now works alongside another motivation: finding new, less developed markets in which to expand. This applies both to Didi’s entry into Mexico, Colombia and Brazil and to China Yangtze Power Co.’s purchase of much of Lima’s power grid from Sempra..

And industrial development? Mexico has benefited somewhat from investments by Chinese manufacturers trying to circumvent new US tariff barriers against Chinese products. But other than that, there is very little evidence: less than 20% of Chinese investment in the region over the past three years has gone to manufacturing.

The commitment to lithium

There is no doubt that the world’s largest producer of lithium-ion batteries will be very interested in exploiting the vast lithium deposits of Latin America. However, there is some distance between this and the aspiration for an industrial renaissance at the expense of Chinese money..

Earlier this year, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández said on Chinese television that every time I talk to a Chinese investor, I insist that if we are going to exploit lithium, we transform lithium into batteries and export the batteries and not raw lithium. However, While Chinese investors have poured billions into lithium mining projects in Argentina since 2018, there is no investment in lithium-ion batteries so far..

Fernndez’s dream does not fit with Beijing’s Made in China 2025 strategy to boost its advanced manufacturing. He and Lula may recall the heady days of the turn of this century, when China’s appetite for raw materials helped fuel a good decade of rapid economic growth in South America. Even before China slowed and South American economies plunged, fears were widespread that the embrace of Asian manufacturing power would deindustrialize their economies, undermining their industrial base while fueling demand for their raw materials.

Washington, meanwhile, may want to reevaluate the fear with which it reacts to every Chinese move. Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the Institute for Strategic Studies at the US Army War College, suggests that over the past 20 years China has pursued one goal in Latin America: the ability to promote its own prosperity.

This would encompass everything from ensuring access to food for its people and natural resources for its industrial development, to finding markets in which to capture added value for Chinese companies, and perhaps even buying goodwill and shaping the region’s political systems to ensure no one stands in the way of China achieving its goals.

It is true that state-owned enterprises account for around 70% of Chinese direct investment in Latin America. A story about the advance of the Chinese state in the region might be warranted. But the diversity of sectors and individual players Huawei, but also the private transport giant Didi suggests that the argument that China is building an arsenal of strategic investment south of the border is somewhat exaggerated.. There is a lot of competition between different Chinese bureaucracies and state-owned companies, says Dollar. I don’t think there is a master plan.