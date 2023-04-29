Karnataka Assembly Elections – Congress sets corruption test for Prime Minister Modi





Dismissal of Prime Minister Narendra Modis from opposition unit as corrupt gang gathering to fight him faces reality check in Karnataka, where main charge against ruling BJP is corruption . As the 40% commission stemming from allegations that ministers of state are seeking such a reduction to wipe out contractors’ bills hangs around the neck of the Karnataka government, the Congress campaign is woven around alleged BJP looting in almost all sectors.

Modi, who did not respond to the 40% commission charge, was forced to seek campaign assistance from former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa, who had been sacked for corruption. Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh, who has been in Bangalore for a month, said The telegraph that Modis’ duplicity on corruption had been exposed in Karnataka. Just as the Prime Minister helped the Adani Group build empires from earth to sky, there is no area of ​​human activity in Karnataka where the BJP government has not corrupted. No one would have seen such corruption before in any state in the country. It’s amazing, Vallabh said. There is a scam here in everything available in the universe; from Covid to Bitcoin, from recruitment to contracts, from cooperatives to banks. We are tired of spouting scam names Bitcoin Scam, Sub Inspector Scam, Assistant Professor Scam, Assistant Engineer Scam, Raghvendra Scam, Vijendra Scam. He added: It’s not that the Contractors Association alone has complained about a 40% commission: there’s a fee schedule for everything. A religious Swamy publicly stated that they gave him a 10% discount and only took a 30% commission. Vallabh wondered how the prime minister could talk about fighting corruption while standing alongside what he described as the most corrupt government in independent India’s history. BJP Basanagouda MP Patil Yatnal said he was offered the post of chief minister if he could arrange Rs 2,500 crore, he said. A JDS (Janata Dal Secular) candidate from Chamarajanagar, AM Mallikarjuna Swamy said that BJP Minister V. Somanna offered him Rs 50 lakh and a car if he withdraws from the contest. They completely tainted the atmosphere. Rahul Gandhi and party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge have highlighted the 40% commission fee during the campaign for the May 10 assembly elections. On Friday, Rahul said It’s a stolen government (This government was stolen) and called on voters to give away at least 150 of the 224 state seats in Congress if they did not want the BJP to form another government with stolen MPs. The money they earned from the 40% commissions will be used to buy MPs again. The BJP is only expected to receive 40 MPs this time due to its obsession with the number 40, he said. Rahul never misses an opportunity to point out that the contractor associations’ memorandum to the Prime Minister pointing out the allegation of 40% commission never brought a response. Congress pointed out that former governor Satya Pal Maliks says Modi has no particular antipathy towards corruption. Rahul tweeted: PSIscam, assistant professor scam, assistant engineer scam, Mysore sandal soap scam, be it MPs or factory or jobs, stealing has become a habit of BJP. The 40% commission government will go and the 5 guarantee congressional government will come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-sets-up-graft-test-for-pm-modi/cid/1933122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos