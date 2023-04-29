Trump dodges question of whether he would sign national abortion ban





Former President Trump dodged a question Thursday about whether he would sign a 15-week nationwide abortion ban as 2024 Republican candidates face growing pressure to clarify their stance on reducing the access to abortion at the federal level.

During an interview with New Hampshire-based WMUR, Trump was asked if he would sign a 15-week abortion ban proposed by Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), if he was again elected president.

“Well, let’s watch it. We are looking at a lot of different options. We sent him back to the United States. We did Roe v. Wade, which they’ve been trying to get done for 50 years,” Trump said, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision last year to eliminate the federal abortion law.

Trump touted the three conservative Supreme Court justices he appointed to the High Court, while adding “we’re going to do something where everybody’s going to be very happy.”

Pressed again to act at the national level, the former president said: “I think we will get there on some level. It may be on different levels, but we will do it. I know the problem very well. I think I know the problem better than anyone and we will deal with it.

Trump’s remarks come as several anti-abortion groups slammed him earlier this month when his campaign released a statement suggesting he supports abortion access being addressed at the level of the state.

“Life is about human rights, not state rights,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America.

A number of heralded and expected Republican presidential challengers have been pressed on the issue as the 2024 campaign kicks off.

Former Vice President Mike Pence has suggested that Americans would “welcome a minimum national standard in Washington, DC, 15 weeks”, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) this month signed a six-week abortion ban in his home state.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said in a speech this week, “I believe there is a federal role in abortion,” but did not commit to what should be. this restriction.

Polls in recent months have shown that a majority of Americans think abortion should be legal in most, if not all, cases.

