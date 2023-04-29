Xi Jinping chairs meeting on economic work

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to analyze the current economic situation and economic work.

It was noted at the meeting that since the beginning of this year, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its heart, all localities and departments have better balanced national and international imperatives, responded to COVID-19 and pursued economic and social development in a well-coordinated manner, and ensuring both development and security. As a result, China has won a major and decisive victory in the country’s COVID-19 response efforts, and economic and social activities have fully returned to normal. With macroeconomic policies firmly in place, the triple pressure of contracting demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations has been mitigated. Economic growth has exceeded expectations, market demand is recovering, economic growth is rebounding, and the Chinese economy is off to a good start.

It was pointed out during the meeting that the current recovery of the Chinese economy is mainly recovering, with a still weak endogenous driver and insufficient demand. Economic transition and modernization face new headwinds, and difficulties and challenges remain to be overcome to promote quality development.

It was stressed at the meeting that it is imperative to carry out the theoretical study program on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era, to earnestly implement the guiding principles of the Central Conference on Economic Work, adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, fully and faithfully implement the new philosophy of development on all fronts, accelerate the establishment of a new development pattern and comprehensively deepen reform and opening-up. It is also important to give full play to the effectiveness of policies while strengthening the vitality of economic entities, in order to create a strong driving force for quality development. Work must be coordinated to ensure sustained economic growth, stimulate economic dynamism, improve social expectations, and prevent and defuse hidden risks and dangers, so that we can build on what has been achieved to effectively improve and appropriately develop the Chinese economy. to go out.

It was noted during the meeting that efforts should be made to accelerate the modernization of the industrial system supported by the real economy. It is not only necessary to accelerate the achievement of breakthroughs in inadequate areas, but it is also important to make strong areas stronger and bigger. Efforts should be made to consolidate the foundations of self-reliance and strength in science and technology and cultivate new engines of growth. The strengths of new energy vehicle development need to be consolidated and expanded with efforts to build more charging stations and energy storage facilities and to renovate power grids. Importance must be attached to the development of general artificial intelligence, by promoting an environment conducive to innovation and by remaining very vigilant in the face of risks.

It was noted at the meeting that currently the key for the economy to recover and recover steadily lies in the recovery and expansion of demand. It is necessary to intensify efforts to make proactive fiscal policy more effective and prudent monetary policy more targeted and effective in order to create a synergy for the expansion of demand. The incomes of urban and rural residents should be increased through multiple channels, the consumption environment should be improved, and the consumption of services in sectors such as culture and tourism should be stimulated. The leading role of public investment and policy incentives should be well exploited to effectively stimulate private investment.

It was noted at the meeting that the principle should be firmly upheld to relentlessly consolidate and develop the public sector and relentlessly encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public sector. Efforts must be made to remove obstacles and barriers in terms of laws and regulations as well as hidden barriers that prevent businesses under all forms of ownership from competing and growing on a level playing field. Efforts should also be made to continuously build the confidence of business entities and help businesses regain strength. All businesses must operate in compliance with laws and regulations. Efforts must be made to resolve the problem of late payments to businesses over time. Efforts should be made to promote the well-regulated and healthy development of platform companies and encourage leading platform companies to explore and innovate.

It was emphasized at the meeting that the reform should be comprehensively deepened and the high-level opening-up broadened. The reform plan for the Party and state institutions should be implemented conscientiously to promote the modernization of the state governance system and capacity. It is imperative to place the attraction of foreign investment in an even more prominent position and achieve stable performance in foreign trade and investment. Pilot free trade zones and conditional free trade ports should be supported to align their rules with high-level international economic and trade rules and play a pioneering role in reform and opening up.

It was stressed during the meeting that there is a need to work to prevent and defuse risks effectively in key areas and coordinate the reform of small and medium-sized banks, insurance and fiduciary institutions and help them prevent and defuse risks . We must adhere to the principle that housing is made for living and not for speculation. With this in mind, city-specific policies should be implemented to help people buy their first home or improve their housing conditions. Efforts should be made to ensure timely deliveries of pre-sold houses, ensure people’s well-being and social stability, so as to promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market and stimulate the establishment of a new pattern. development for the real estate sector. In megacities, the renovation of “villages” in cities must be constantly encouraged, as well as the construction of public infrastructure for normal and emergency use. More affordable housing should be planned and built. It is important to strengthen local government debt management and strictly control the increase in implicit debt. Prevention and control of COVID-19 must remain in place.

It was noted during the meeting that considerable efforts should be made to safeguard and improve people’s livelihoods, priority should be given to employment to expand employment channels for university graduates and stabilize the employment for key groups such as migrant workers. With a particularly strong sense of responsibility, efforts must be made continuously to ensure workplace safety. Adequate power supply must be guaranteed during the peak summer season. What has been achieved in poverty reduction must be consolidated and expanded, and efforts must be made to ensure cereal production and the supply of essential agricultural products in order to promote overall rural revitalization. Ecological conservation and environmental protection should be strengthened. Managers at all levels should take the initiative to conduct investigations and research, target problems, and help companies and the grassroots solve problems in a practical way.