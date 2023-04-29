Jokowi wants subsidized organic fertilizers again, Minister of Industry: 500,000 tonnes prepared









Magelang – The government will relaunch subsidies for organic fertilizers. Industry Minister (Menperin) Agus Gumiwang said he would immediately prepare 500,000 tons of subsidized organic fertilizer. Agus said the use of organic fertilizers declined after the subsidy was removed. Meanwhile, a combination of organic and organic fertilizers are now needed to maintain soil health. “After the removal (of the subsidy for organic fertilizers), we will see that the use and production of organic fertilizers have partially decreased. Even though organic fertilizers are important for soil health. to mix together between organic and chemical is important,” Agus told reporters at Kebonrejo, Salaman, Magelang Regency, Friday (4/28/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT After President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided that the government would relaunch organic fertilizer subsidies, Agus said he would immediately prepare 500,000 tons of subsidized organic fertilizer. “In the near future, the government will relaunch the organic fertilizer subsidies by 500,000 tonnes,” he said. Agus said the target of 500,000 tonnes of subsidized fertilizer could be reached in the near future. Indeed, fertilizer factories in Indonesia have a capacity of up to 1.5 million tons. “In fact, the factories in Indonesia have a capacity of 1.5 million (tons) of organic fertilizers, so they can do that,” Agus said. As stated earlier, President Jokowi wants organic fertilizers to be subsidized again. This is the result of a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Palace with Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and the BUMN Ministry. Syahrul explained that initially, in the Minister of Agriculture of 2022, the allocation of subsidized fertilizers was reduced from six types to two types. Organic fertilizer is a type of fertilizer that is no longer subsidized. “Mr. President concluded during the meeting which lasted about an hour that organic fertilizers are necessary. So far, after the adjustment of the regulations of the Minister of Agriculture 10 years ago, of six types of “fertilizer to two types of fertilizers, namely urea and NPK. Organic fertilizers from ingredients from the existing natural environment are no longer included as per policy recommendations from a long process,” Syahrul said. in the presidential palace area in central Jakarta, as reported by Antara. detikFinanceThursday (4/27/2023). Syahrul said Jokowi asked for organic fertilizers to be subsidized again. So Jokowi asked Syahrul to change the previous rules with a quick process. “So, the president stressed the need to reinstate organic fertilizers, and the Minister of Agriculture immediately changed Permentan 10 with a process that was carried out quickly,” Syahrul said. Watch the video “Magelang city government office installed TNI nameplate, Walkot said like this“

