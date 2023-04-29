Richard Sharp resigns as BBC chairman after Boris Johnson’s 800,000 loan line | UK News

Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman after a report revealed he broke rules by failing to disclose his role in helping Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Adam Heppinstall KC’s review found the former Tory donor twice broke the code governing public appointments, risking giving the impression he was not independent of the prime minister at the time.

Mr. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, saved Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to be forced to decide his fate by announcing that he will step down from the influential role of overseeing the independence of the public broadcaster at the end of June.

Read the full report and reaction here – Politics Hub

Following the release of the report, Mr Sunak said he had not seen the report or spoken to Mr Sharp after his resignation.

The Prime Minister also told reporters: ‘When concerns are raised it is right that there is a proper process, an independent process which we do not prejudge, we allow it to continue, to establish the facts of this happened, to come to a conclusion.

“It happened, Richard Sharp quit. But it’s only right that we do these things properly and professionally, I think most people will think that’s the right thing to do.”

Asked if Mr Sharp’s replacement should be a non-political appointment, Mr Sunak said he was ‘focused on delivering for the British people’.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





1:56

Sunak reacts to Sharp’s resignation



Meanwhile, Mr Johnson kept a low profile when asked about Mr Sharp as he left his home this morning ahead of the report’s release.

In his resignation statement, Mr Sharp insisted his breach of the rules was “inadvertent and not material”.

“Nevertheless, I have decided it is right to put the interests of the BBC first,” he added.

“I think this case may well distract from the good work of the company if I were to remain in office until the end of my term.

“I have therefore this morning resigned from the chairmanship of the BBC to the Secretary of State and the Board of Directors.”

Learn more:

Analysis: Sharp may have quit but BBC damage has already been done

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





0:21

Johnson has nothing to say about Sharp



Mr Sharp said he would stay on until a replacement was found.

“Presiding over this incredible organization has been an honor,” he added.

The BBC’s board said this morning: ‘We accept and understand Richard’s decision to stand down.

BBC Director General Tim Davie thanked Mr Sharp for his service and “the drive and intelligence he has brought to his term as chairman”.

Mr Sharp had been caught up in his appointment to the BBC job since January, when it emerged he had helped facilitate a loan guarantee of £800,000 for Boris Johnson – just weeks before the former prime minister appointed him.

Richard Sharp gave in to the inevitable by quitting – but damage to the BBC has already been done Joe Pike Political correspondent @joepike After three months of refusing to leave, Richard Sharp succumbed to what was perhaps inevitable. His carefully choreographed televised statement was taped even before the report was released, and he avoided the need for an interview. Mr Sharp was therefore not held responsible for the damage that his behavior and the whole row had on the reputation of the BBC. If there was one point Richard Sharp hoped to make in his statement, it was that his nomination was valid. This, he suggested, was the main finding of Adam Heppinstall KC’s report. Yes, there was a breach of the governance code, but not one that made his position untenable, Mr. Sharp argued. He claimed the violation was “inadvertent,” but notably, the KC did not issue a judgment on the matter. Mr. Sharp’s key message seemed to be that his departure from the company was of his choosing. But the detail of the report published by the commissioner for public appointments calls into question this framing. Read Joe’s full analysis here.

He had introduced his friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help him with his financial problems, to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case before he was recommended by the government for the BBC role.

An investigation into Mr Sharp’s appointment by the Public Appointments Commissioner was announced in January only for the commissioner, William Shawcross, to recuse himself from the process due to “contact” between him and the BBC chairman.

Mr Heppinstall KC took over the probe.

This survey was released this morning by the Public Appointments Commissioner.

He explained how Mr Sharp told Mr Johnson he wanted to run for BBC chairman in November 2020.

And he reviewed how he met Mr Case the following month regarding Mr Blyth’s briefing on the then Prime Minister’s financial affairs.

Read more political news

Only 800 of an estimated 4,000 EU laws will be scrapped by the end of the year, MEPs have said

More than 3,000 Afghans eligible to come to the UK remained trapped

New Game Reforms Revealed

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





2:20

What prompted the president of the BBC to resign?



Mr Sharp ‘did not disclose perceived potential conflicts of interest to the panel which interviewed the candidates and advised the ministers’, the lawyer said.

The investigation revealed it could be perceived that Mr Sharp had been given the job because he had assisted the Prime Minister in a financial matter, and that he may not have been independent of the number 10.

Mr Sharp said he “wishes” he had told the panel about perceived potential conflicts of interest.

The report also revealed that Number 10’s support for Mr Sharp had been passed on to the government department responsible for the nomination process.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





1:48

Skys Rob Powell explains why the scandal matters



Mr Sunak – WHO worked for Mr. Sharp at Goldman Sachs – previously declined to answer questions about their relationship or Mr. Sharp’s integrity.

He told reporters: ‘Richard Sharp went through an independent nomination process at the time that I had nothing to do with – he was appointed before I was prime minister.

Labor said the saga had done “incalculable damage” to the BBC’s reputation and “seriously undermined its independence due to Conservative foolishness and cronyism”.

In a letter to Mr Sharp, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer thanked him for his work and noted that he was “held in high regard by the BBC’s board”.

She agreed that Mr Sharp would remain in place until the next BBC board meeting on June 27 this year.

Mr Sharp has come under scrutiny after the backlash over the BBC’s decision to take on the Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker off-air for his tweets about the government’s immigration policy.

Critics have questioned Mr. Sharp’s impartiality in the context of the dispute over Lineker’s opinions.

Following the release of the report this morning, Lineker tweeted: “The BBC President should not be chosen by the government of the day.

“Not now, never.”