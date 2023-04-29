Türkiye: Erdogan cancels appearances on third day of elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled his campaign appearances for a third day on Friday after falling ill with what officials described as an intestinal infection.

Erdogan, who ruled Turkey for two decades as prime minister and then president, is seeking a third presidential term in Turkey’s May 14 elections. He was due to appear at a bridge opening and political rally in the southern city of Adana, but his schedule changed to show he would attend the opening ceremony via video link.

Erdogan spoke by phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday on several topics, including the Ukraine-Russia grain and fertilizer deal they helped arrange, he said. said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric. He said they discussed “how to ensure the improvement, expansion and extension” of the agreement, which expires on May 18.

Erdogan fell ill during a TV interview on Tuesday evening with what Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later called a “gastrointestinal infection”. Its electoral meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.

He looked pale on Thursday as he inaugurated a nuclear power plant by video in his first public appearance since his illness. During his Friday video address, Erdogan sounded fine as he spoke for about 10 minutes from behind a desk.

Other officials have sought to allay concerns about the 69-year-old leader’s health ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections. Recent polls showed a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger amid an economic downturn and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan, who underwent bowel surgery in 2011, has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and as president since 2014. He has campaigned hard in recent weeks, taking part in several events every day in across the country.