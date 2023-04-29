Trump attorney Joe Tacopinas shameful cross-examination of E. John Carroll





Donald Trump’s lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, cross-examined E. Jean Carroll on Thursday after testifying that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s.

During her moment in the spotlight, Tacopina was mocking, disparaging, and dismissive. This may have been the most tone-deaf cross-examination in a rape trial since To Kill A Mockingbird.

The fireworks started from the first moment, when Tacopina started, Hello, Mrs. Carroll. She did not respond in kind, but rather remained silent, which was appropriate since there were no outstanding questions. Mr. Tacopina, visibly disturbed, raised his voice and repeated: Hello, Mrs. Carroll! At that point, she finally replied, hello.

He went down from there.

When Tacopina insinuated that Ms Carroll only had a story that she had been raped by Donald Trump, she gave no basis.

Q: Now, this is the book in which you included the story of your alleged rape by Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room, isn’t it?

A: Not supposedly. I was raped.

When Mr. Tacopina tried to back her down again, she held her ground.

Q: It’s your version, isn’t it, Mrs. Carroll, that you were raped.

A: These are the facts.

Tacopina then belittled Ms Carroll’s testimony that she did not come forward before Trump was elected because she was caring for her dying mother.

Q: So yesterday when you testified that you didn’t want to come forward at this stage, even though he was a presidential candidate and you claimed he raped you, you didn’t want to come forward because the one of the reasons you said your mother was dying, right?

A: She was on her deathbed. My sisters and my brother and I had joined her at the end of September to spend our last weeks together.

Q: And finally, your mother sadly passed away in October 2016, right?

A: Yes.

. . .

Q: And that’s a month before the election, more or less, isn’t it?

A: Yes.

Q: So why didn’t you post the story after your mother passed away before he was elected?

A: I was in deep, incredible, painful mourning.

Q: How old was your mother when she died?

A: 97. She would have been 98.

Q: It had nothing to do with the book not being ready yet, did it, Mrs. Carroll, the reason you didn’t come out then?

A: I hadn’t conceived of writing a book at that time.

Jurors almost certainly heard that exchange as Tacopina said Ms Carrolls claiming to be in deep, unbelievable and painful grief had to be a lie because no one could be surprised by the death of a 97-year-old woman. If Tacopina didn’t already have a juror on his side, this question would almost certainly turn that juror against him.

Tacopinas Gotcha Moment fell flat

After downplaying Mrs. Carroll’s grief, Tacopina then went for the kill, using a text exchange between Carroll and Carol Martin (who is set to testify on Mrs. Carroll’s behalf) to show they had a scheme to get Trump.

Carroll explained that in the text, As soon as we are both well enough to conspire, we must redo our patriotic duty, the word conspiracy was a typical word that Carol and I use, carrying no connotation of evil. It’s just a word we use.

Tacopina lost control of this line of questioning when he asked how Ms Carroll could not remember that email, but could remember her conversation with Ms Martin 28 years earlier.

Carroll responded, devastatingly: I told Carol Martin what Trump did to me in the locker room. These are facts that I could never forget. It’s one email, among probably hundreds of emails between Carol and me, that I have no recollection of, but I suspect is something funny.

Tacopina then attacked Carroll’s reliability based on her testimony that she laughed, but did not scream, when Donald Trump began raping her. It didn’t go well for him.

Q: In fact, in response to this supposedly serious situation that you consider a fight, where you were physically hurt, it’s your story that you not only didn’t scream, but you started laughing. ?

A: I did not shout. I started laughing. It’s true. I don’t think I started laughing. I think I was laughing as I walked into the locker room, and I think I laughed consistently enough after the kiss to absolutely throw cold water on whatever he thought was about to happen. Laughter is a very good I use the word weapon to calm a man if he has any erotic intention.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll answers questions from attorney Joe Tacopina during a civil trial to decide whether former US President Donald Trump raped Carroll in a department store dressing room Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

Reuters/Jane Rosenberg

Undeterred, Tacopina doubled his attack.

Q: When you get into a fight and you’re sexually assaulted and raped, because you’re not a screamer, as you describe, you wouldn’t scream?

A: I don’t shout. You can’t beat me for not yelling.

Finally, Tacopina was adamant that Carroll had no story as to why she hadn’t cried until she spoke with a psychiatrist, Dr. Lebowitz (who will provide expert testimony in the case).

Carroll then exploded in indignation: I wasn’t making up a story. It’s usually I would say more than usual in discussion when a woman is raped and she doesn’t scream. It’s often discussed, why didn’t she shout, E. Jean? Why didn’t you scream? That’s what woman you better have a good excuse not to scream. Because if you didn’t scream, you weren’t raped. I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not.

It was as if Mr. Tacopina had learned nothing from the public response to The Accused, which won five Oscars in 1988.

Tacopina, with nothing to back up her questions, also expressed disbelief at Ms. Carroll’s testimony that she parried Trump’s suggestion to try on lingerie by suggesting that he try it on instead. The exchange did not go as he had planned:

A: I had written a similar scene on Saturday Night Live and was nominated for an Emmy for the very act of a man getting dressed in front of a mirror. The idea was, to me, hilarious.

Q: You wrote a scene for Saturday Night Live about a man putting on lingerie over a suit?

A: About a man getting dressed in the bathroom and wearing his underwear.

Q: Over his costume?

A: No. He was just a man in his bathroom falling in love with himself in front of the mirror.

Q: For you, is it a scene similar to Donald Trump, in the middle of Bergdorf Goodman, with his suit, trying on a piece of women’s lingerie?

A: That’s how my mind works. This is how comedy is born. You take two opposing things, put them together, and it creates a new scene. That’s where the comedy comes from.

Q: Has this ever aired on Saturday Night Live?

A: Yes.

Q: When was that?

A; 1987, William Shatner played the role.

As General Counsel, I’m amazed that Mr. Tacopina went this route, unaware that Ms. Carroll was, in fact, nominated for an Emmy for writing that skit.

As I wrote yesterday, I don’t know if the jurors believed Carroll’s direct testimony that she was raped by Trump. Based on my more than 25 years as a general counsel, including as an assistant United States attorney who focused on sex crimes, I am confident that any juror who did not already believe that Ms. Carroll lied in his direct testimony would not have been persuaded. by none of the cross-examinations that she was a liar.

In fact, it transpired that Tacopina, who is a very capable lawyer, had an agenda that valued being mean to Ms. Carroll rather than undermining her credibility. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a direct order from Donald Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-lawyer-joe-tacopinas-shameful-cross-examination-of-e-jean-carroll

