Former President Trump shares his thoughts on NH Governor Chris Sununu





Former President Trump on NH Governor Chris Sununu: ‘He’s a bit cuckoo’

Updated: 11:04 PM EDT April 27, 2023

Mr. President, I want to read you *** quote from Governor Chris Sununu who said you can’t win this presidential election. It’s a quote, Donald Trump is positioning himself to be a ***four-time loser in 2024. Sanu is now one of your most vocal critics in this first primary process. What do you think of him? Well, he couldn’t get elected but he should have run for the Senate when he could have had less than 1%. I just got off the polls. We lead Biden by 11 by seven by seven and we lead Sununu by about 70 and even in the big state, I love this state. You just saw the reception we had in New Hampshire, we’re leading him, I think he’s two or three years away and he made a big mistake. He should have run because he’s just wasting his time running for president if he even runs. I don’t know if he’s showing up, but to get that asshole to make those claims, it’s the only thing he can do. They can say the same people who said in 2016, they said exactly he was one of them. Oh, he can’t win the general election. We did phenomenally in 2016 and we won. We did much better in 2020 with more votes than any sitting president in history. And I think we’re going to have, you see the enthusiasm we have. So the guys like, you know, they have to come up with something and I got along really well with his dad. His father was a *** big supporter and he would have been a *** supporter. I was very good with him when I was president. Very good condition. He would have been a good *** supporter, but it’s just a little peekaboo.

