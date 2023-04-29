[SALAH] Jokowi Phrases Hooked on Anas Urbaningrum – TurnBackHoax.ID

Agnes Amungkasari fact check results.
There is no information regarding the hanging sentence imposed by President Joko Widodo on Anas Urbaningrum. The video explains the hospitality debt which, according to Anas, must be repaid immediately.
=====
[KATEGORI]: Content manipulated
=====
[SUMBER]; https://archive.cob.web.id/archive/1682262347.540355/singlefile.html (Youtube)
=====
[NARASI]: “JOKOWI WAS FORCED TO DROP ANAS REBATE SANCTION”
=====
[PENJELASAN]:
Ruang Indonesia’s YouTube channel uploaded a video claiming that President Joko Widodo had sentenced former Democratic Party chairman Anas Urbaningrum, who was previously implicated in the Hambalang Project corruption case, to hang.
But after watching the entire video, there is no information related to the claims on the video. The story read in the video is identical to Warta Ekonomi’s article with the title “Just Out of Prison, Anas Urbaningrum Admits He Has Lots of Debt, Turns Out”
The article was uploaded on April 17, 2023 and describes Anas’ debt. But it’s not a debt of money but a lack of time together. Anas sees this as a debt that must be repaid immediately.
Anas said that while he was in prison, he was limited to making friends with his extended family. Therefore, after being released recently, he will focus on that.
Previously, Anas was serving an 8-year sentence at Sukamiskin Prison in Bandung. Anas was declared free on April 11, 2023.
=====
[REFERENSI]: