Bangalore: Traffic advisory issued on the eve of PM Modis Roadshow Today; Avoid these routes





PM Modi to host BJP Roadshow in Bangalore on Saturday | Representative picture Photo: ANI bangalore : Traffic movement in Bangalore will be affected between 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city, Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory on Friday. Modi is due to host the BJP’s tour of the city today ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. “In view of the visit of dignitaries/VVIPs in the city of Bangalore, the following appropriate traffic arrangements have been made for smooth traffic. On 29.04.2023 between 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., please avoid the following roads and use alternative routes “, read the traffic notification. Traffic will be affected on Old Airport Road- Cambridge Layout Road-Dickenson Road-Cubbon Road, Ambedkar road-Nrupathunga Road-Krumbigal Road- Devanaga Road- Lalbagh West Gate road-R V College Road-Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road. Means PM Visiting Bangalore: traffic restrictions and diversions today The circulation of all types of vehicles has been restricted and diversions have been made on these roads- Vehicles coming from Magadi to Bengaluru are diverted at the Thavarekere Junction and must veer right and head towards Hemmigepura- Kommagatta via Kengeri can head towards the Mysuru road. Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Tumkur Road are diverted at the Thavarekere junction by turning left and continuing towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala. Vehicles coming from Tumkur and joining the Nice Road (freight vehicles should turn right at Nelamangala Sondekoppa pass, continue to Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta and via Kengeri may proceed to Mysuru Road. Vehicles coming from the city to the Magadi road should turn left at the MC roundabout and join the Mysuru road, then proceed to Kommagatt-Hemmigepura and Thavarekere. Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur road should head towards Mysore road at Nayandahalli junction to reach Kengeri- RR College- Ramohalli- Chandrappa circle- Thavarekere can either head towards Magadi or Tumkur road. Vehicle moving from CMTI junction to Nayandahalli and Mysuru road should take Goragunte playa – west of Chord road – MC circle and via Vijayanagara can join Mysuru road. Vehicles coming from Old Ring Road and Kengeri to Tumkur Road should turn left at Ullala Junction and via Ullala Village – Ramasandra Bridge – Hemmigepura and via Thavarekere head to Tumkur Road.

