Donald Trump mocks ‘stumble’ rival Joe Biden, vows to crush him

Draped in a colorful campaign banner and wearing an oversized “God, Guns and Trump” medallion around her neck, Angela Wilkinson insisted at a political rally that her hero oust Joe Biden from the White House next year.

Just two days after Biden launched his 2024 re-election bid, his likely Republican challenger Donald Trump descended on New Hampshire on Thursday to energize supporters and boost their confidence that he can get back the job he had. lost to the veteran Democrat.

Many, including Wilkinson, a 48-year-old insurance agent who drove several hours from the most northeastern state of Maine to see Trump speak, said during the rally in the ballroom of a hotel in Manchester that they relished the prospect of another Biden-Trump showdown.

“A rematch? There wasn’t even a game to start” in 2020, an exasperated Wilkinson said, alluding to the largely debunked claims of voter fraud she and others repeated at the event.

“But go ahead,” Wilkinson said, hand on hip, with a smile. “Because Biden is going to be wiped out. And of course we’re not going to have election interference” in 2024.

Anne-Marie O’Neil, originally from New Hampshirite, agreed. “I don’t like Biden” and “there should be a rematch,” the 63-year-old licensed practical nurse said.

When asked if she was ready for a deadly battle that could see Trump campaigning while he was under the shadow of legal worries, O’Neil didn’t flinch: “I’ve got the guts for everything. .”

“He’s a fighter”

Trump arrived in New Hampshire with bad news weighing on his campaign.

This week, a woman writer testified in a New York court that Trumped raped her in the mid-1990s.

His Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

And earlier this month, Trump appeared before a judge to face indictments related to silent payments he made to a porn star just before the 2016 election.

Yet the MAGA base refused to be distracted by the deluge of legal challenges.

“It pushes him forward, he’s a fighter,” O’Neil said. “They’ve been after Trump since day one.”

And Trump reminded his audience of that, recounting a series of old grievances – the 2020 election was ‘rigged’, Democrats are ‘weaponizing’ the subpoena process, ‘the corrupt global establishment’ is lining up for the overcome once again.

I love @realDonaldTrumpNobody can do what he does, NOBODY!!!

JUST IN Donald Trump mocks Biden by appearing to get lost on stage pic.twitter.com/5D8n4G3JEH

Fletch17 (@17ThankQ) April 28, 2023

His fans, however, cheered wildly when Trump, himself 76, mocked his 80-year-old Democratic rival, impersonating a lost or stumbling old man, then pledging, “We’re going to crush Joe Biden.”

The hot-headed billionaire also recounted the biggest hits from the talking points in his 90-plus-minute speech.

He said, among other things, that he is the only candidate who “will prevent World War III”, that illegal immigration has made the United States “a dumping ground for the whole world” and that the United States is now , under the Biden administration led by “dumb people”.

“Like a Zombie”

Despite a eye-popping $787.5 million payout by conservative-leaning Fox News to settle a lawsuit claiming the network deliberately broadcast Trump’s false allegations, including voter fraud charges, his supporters in Manchester have insisted on the fact that much of what was considered conspiracy theories by critics was actually true.

“I don’t believe he lost the election at all,” said Maureen Anderson, 43, of neighboring Massachusetts. “I think he won in a landslide, you know?”

One supporter, a Vietnamese American in his 40s who identified himself as Tin Tran, wore a cowboy hat and a suit that read “ReTrumpbution Now” in gold lettering on the back.

He expressed fears that Trump faces a corrupt Democratic team that will do anything to keep the Republican leader out of the White House.

“They’re going to steal the election again!” he said with great flourish as Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” played over the rally audio system.

Biden is “like a zombie, so easy to control behind the scenes,” Tran added.

While Mike Osene and his wife Anne, both 45 and from Connecticut, expressed less radical views on the race and admitted that Trump had lost in 2020, they were both optimistic about the possibility of challenging Biden again.

“If there’s a rematch, I think Trump will wipe the floor with him,” Mike Osene said.

