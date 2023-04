BBC chairman resigns over links to loans for Boris Johnson, the man who appointed him

The headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London on April 28, 2023, the day BBC Chairman Richard Sharp resigned. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images The BBC chief has resigned for failing to disclose an alleged financial favor he allegedly did two years ago to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the man who appointed him. Scandals involving Johnson’s turbulent tenure continue to plague the UK’s ruling Conservative Party and British institutions. And it comes at a time when many media outlets, especially those that receive public funding, such as the British Broadcasting Corporation, are struggling to prove their editorial independence at a time of heightened political misinformation. BBC chairman Richard Sharp is a former investment banker and longtime Conservative Party donor. He was appointed to the BBC’s top job in early 2021 by Johnson, who is also a friend. At the time, Sharp did not reveal how he helped arrange a meeting with another friend, a distant cousin of Johnson, to offer the prime minister a million dollar loan. After the Times of London revealed this potential conflict of interest last January, the government opened an investigation. On Friday he posted his reportconcluding that Sharp had indeed broken the rules. ‘There is a risk that it would appear that Mr Sharp was recommended for appointment because he assisted … the former Prime Minister in a private financial matter,’ the report said. A few minutes later, Sharp resigned. He says the conflict of interest was “inadvertent” and unintentional and should not “invalidate” his BBC appointment. In A declarationhe apologized but said he was resigning nonetheless to “put the interests of the BBC first”. “I have championed the importance of the BBC as a well-funded and impartial public service broadcaster,” said Sharp. He says he will stay until June, to give the government time to find a successor. Sharp is the latest in a long line of British public figures brought down by connections to Johnson who himself was forced out of office last year amid scandals over money, ethics and to illegal parties during the COVID lockdown. Meanwhile, the BBC is in financial difficulty. The government has froze its budget for the next two years and modifies the method of financing the institution. In recent years he has faced allegations of unduly close ties to the Conservative Party, which controls the UK government and the BBC budget. Sharp is a former mentor to current Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, dating back to their days together at Goldman Sachs. His resignation saves Sunak from having to fire him. Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

