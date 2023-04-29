Erdogan and Putin hail cooperation on Turkey’s first nuclear power plant





Ankara, April 27 (EFE).- The Akkuyu nuclear power plant, built by the Russian consortium Rosatom in southeastern Turkey, received its first shipment of nuclear fuel on Thursday in a ceremony in which the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin both participated telematically. Erdogan’s attendance at the ceremony had been the subject of intense speculation since he canceled campaign events he was due to attend on Wednesday and Thursday after apparently falling ill on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening, the Turkish government played down rumors that Erdogan had been hospitalized or suffered a heart attack, and on Thursday said he had gastroenteritis and was recovering. In his virtual remarks at the ceremony, Erdogan highlighted the “big step” of the first shipment of nuclear fuel from Moscow to Ankara so that Turkey can produce nuclear energy on its own territory. “Akkuyu is Turkey’s and Russia’s largest joint investment, valued at $20 billion. It will cover 10% of our electricity needs. It is a strategic investment,” the Turkish leader said. Putin also stressed in his telematic remarks that it is “one of the biggest projects in the common history of Turkey and Russia” and promised to increase bilateral trade, including by providing natural gas to Turkey. The Turkish government has said that after loading the fuel into the first reactor, it will launch a new phase of testing and that the first reactor will start operating – and producing electricity for public consumption – sometime this year. The remaining three reactors will be activated at the rate of one per year, after which the plant will have the potential to produce 4.8 megawatts of electricity. However, hours before the ceremony, Rosatom director Alexei Likhachev told Russian news agency Tass that the center would not start normal operations until 2025. “We plan to achieve physical start-up next year and bring the reactor to a minimum controllable power level to produce electricity stably in 2025,” he said. The Eastern Mediterranean Environmental Platform (DACE) also noted that “the center will not operate with the delivery of fuel as its construction is not finalized”. “We believe this is a political maneuver,” DACE said, referring to the many infrastructure inauguration acts Erdogan presided over during his presidential campaign ahead of what are expected to be presidential and parliamentary elections. very tight on May 14. The organization also criticized the siting of a nuclear reactor just 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the geological fault line where, in February, a huge earthquake killed more than 50,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure. “Building a nuclear center in Turkey, which has five times more seismic faults than the whole of the European continent, is folly,” DACE said. Erdogan, meanwhile, stressed in his remarks at the ceremony that “the European Union generates about 25% of its electricity with nuclear energy” and considers this energy source to be “green”. “Safety was our priority in the construction of the center. The complex was not affected by the February 6 earthquakes. It shows the care with which the work is carried out there,” the president said. EFE –/pb

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laprensalatina.com/erdogan-putin-hail-cooperation-at-turkeys-first-nuclear-power-plant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos