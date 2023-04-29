Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics of a New Era | notice

In the shadow of rising US-China tensions and the war in Ukraine, crucial changes are taking place in China. With the education campaign on Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era, the Chinese president introduced the final chapter on the centralization of power and ideological rationalization. The implications could be felt globally.

In October 2022, Xi Jinping installed an ultra-loyal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Standing Committee. In March 2023, Xi was elected president for a third term. He is the most powerful leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) since Mao Zedong, and his ambitions are far-reaching to transform the domestic and global political environment. In doing so, he distanced himself from the legacy of Deng Xiaoping, who prioritized the West and avoided claiming world leadership.

As part of the educational campaign, the party elite is studying Xi Jinping’s thought. On the one hand, this is Xi’s latest power play. On the other hand, it is necessary to put into practice the ambitious long-term goals set by the Chinese president.

Understanding Xi Jinping (XJP) Thought is crucial for CCP members to implement the president’s political agenda. It is also relevant to anyone who interacts with China, as XJP thinking will ultimately frame party-state rhetoric and actions for years to come.

Although the political changes were gradual, the most significant event was the 2017 National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At the time, the CCP redefined the so-called main contradiction of people’s growing material and cultural needs in the face of backward social production, unbalanced and inadequate development, and people’s growing needs for a better life. According to the CCP’s narrative, the main contradiction is what defines a society. In 1981, the redefinition of the main contradiction provided the framework for Deng Xiaoping’s pragmatic policy of reform and opening up, which led to unprecedented economic growth and China’s international interconnectedness. The 2017 reinterpretation marked a starting point for a more ideological orientation of the CCP in which the notion of common prosperity trumps the emphasis on numbers-driven economic growth.

At the same time, abstract references to the thought of Xi Jinping have emerged. There are more than 30 types of Xi Jinping thought (for example, on diplomacy, economic development, or the rule of law). As Xi pointed out during his speech during the education campaign on April 3, 2023, XJP thinking covers all areas and aspects, including reform, development, social stability, domestic affairs, relations external affairs, national defense and the governance of the Party, the State and the army.

XJP thinking can be summarized in the so-called 10 Affirmations (), 14 Commitments () and Achievements in 13 Areas ().

Therefore, the key message of XJP Thought is the leadership of the CCP and the central role of Xi Jinping within the CCP. In October 2022, the two guarantees () were enshrined in the CCP Constitution, institutionalizing (1) Xi Jinping’s central status within the CCP and reiterating (2) the Party’s centralized authority. The influence of the Party on the economy and the state has increased considerably in recent years.

While XJP Thought emphasizes development, economic growth is pursued in order to realize the Chinese Dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by 2049. By 2049, China aspires to become a fully developed nation. . The People’s Republic of China is increasingly promoting the narrative that modernization is not synonymous with Westernization to a global audience of developing countries. A priority part of China’s development path is to use the law to strengthen the CCP’s leadership. Beijing is establishing a coherent legal system (socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics), which reduces arbitrariness in everyday life, while rejecting the concepts of independent justice and checks and balances as flawed Western thinking. The party leadership is presented as the cardinal rule of a socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics. The international dimension of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law may have important implications in the field of international law.

Strengthening the Party’s control over the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and improving the capabilities of the Chinese military are the main elements related to the security of Xi Jinping’s thought. China aspires to become a global military power to safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests.

XJP thinking also includes an explicit international dimension. For example, Beijing intends to strengthen the diplomatic front (for example, on climate issues and conflict resolution), to build the so-called community of a shared future for humanity, Beijing’s vision of an international order reformed, with no existing prejudices towards the West. .

Whether China will be able to implement its long-term vision remains to be seen. Chinese leaders act in a strategic and long-term oriented manner. She seems increasingly confident, sparing no effort to pursue her global ambitions as the United States shifts into presidential election mode and Europe worries about the war in Ukraine.