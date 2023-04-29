



The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that no one can be president more than twice. It is not a limit to consecutive terms. You get a maximum of eight years in total.

While Governor Ron DeSantis has yet to announce his slated 2024 bid for president, his political network is already trying to leverage that demand as a selling point against his likely GOP rival, Donald Trump.

If DeSantis is elected and re-elected in 2028, he will have up to eight years to claim the executive, they say. If Trump wins another term, the maximum he could offer is four more years.

Some donors realize this.

It’s definitely on the radar for all of them, said Ken Cuccinelli, who launched a Super PAC, Never Back Down, aimed at backing a DeSantis presidential bid. I haven’t spoken to anyone for whom it doesn’t make a very substantial difference.

Cuccinelli said he’s seen with his own eyes how long it takes for a presidential administration to get its proverbial feet under it. He served in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security from 2019 to 2021. He said the Trump administration, which was notoriously prone to turnover, failed to find the right employees before Trump’s term ended.

DeSantis is giving donors the opportunity to step into the bottom floor of a potential administration that could be in power until 2032, Cuccinelli said. Unless the Constitution is amended, this is not something Trump or his allies can offer.

We need real leadership and Governor DeSantis has shown the huge impact he can have in one term as Governor of Florida, Gregory Cook wrote in an emailed statement. Cook is the chairman of the board of wellness company doTERRA, and he gave DeSantis’ state political committee $1.3 million in February. (DeSantis could potentially use that money for a presidential run.)

Just months into his second term, I see even more impactful actions from the governor as he builds on his previous successes. We need a president who is eight years old to make deep and meaningful change, Cook wrote.

Little has been said publicly by any of Trumps GOP rivals about his inability to serve more than one more term. However, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, 51, another Republican in the race for the nomination, called for a new generation of American leaders a not-so-subtle nod to the fact that Trump would have 82 years old at the end of his hypothetical 2024 term. (DeSantis is 44.)

It is not clear that Trump’s limits will be enough to convince major donors. This week, DeSantis received bad news on the financial front when The New York Times reported that hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin, who has given DeSantis’ political committee nearly $11 million over the years, is undecided. as for the 2024 primary.

The constitutional amendment limiting the number of times someone can serve as president was ratified in 1951. Since then, no single-term president has sought his old office like Trump does this election cycle.

Asked about the political difficulty of running for president as a non-incumbent who can only serve one term, a Trump spokesman took a shot at DeSantis.

President Trump will not be beholden to special interests and will do what is in the best interests of the American people, said Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesman. Ron DeSantis is a swamp creature. President Trump will drain the swamp.

