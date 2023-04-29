NUSABALI.com – Jokowi visits Megawati





JAKARTA, NusaBali – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited the residence of the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia who is also the Chairman of PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) DPP Prof. Dr. (HC) Megawati Soekarnoputri at Jalan Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta on Thursday (4/27). Their arrival was for friendly relations with Megawati, because at that time it was still in the mood of Eid Al-Fitr 1444 H. An atmosphere of kinship and brotherhood accompanies the presence of President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana. Megawati, awaits the arrival of President Jokowi and his wife in front of his residence. In front of the terrace, Megawati was accompanied by the general secretary of the PDIP DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto. After the car entered Megawati’s yard, President Jokowi got out and immediately greeted Megawati. Afterwards, First Lady Iriana hugged and kissed Megawati on the cheek. Jokowi and Iriana continued to greet Hasto. Then Megawati invited Jokowi and Iriana into the living room to talk. Mrs. Megawati received the presence of Mr. President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana amid the Eid atmosphere, having a bihalal halal at Mrs. Mega’s residence today (yesterday, red), said Hasto at the PDIP DPP office, Jalan Diponegoro Number 58, Central Jakarta, Thursday (4/27). Hasto said the Halal Bihalal tradition is a commemoration of Idul Fitri which is very unique in Indonesia. From its history, halal bihalal is an effort initiated by the Proclaimer and First President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Soekarno along with Rais Syuriah of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board, KH Abdul Wahab in 1948. Halal bihalal was an effort to strengthen unity and brotherhood. This enthusiasm was very visible and felt during the meeting between Megawati and Jokowi-Iriana. Forgive each other, stay in touch with each other, and build a spirit of brotherhood. A good role model for all humanity in general and the people of Indonesia in particular, Hasto said. Of course, this beautiful atmosphere was also influenced by the national political momentum that occurred after the decision of the PDI-P to nominate Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate. Hasto explained that Megawati and President Jokowi seemed very accustomed to discussing the latest political dynamics after Ganjar’s candidacy was announced. So even if the atmosphere of Lebaran, the two leaders are in an intimate atmosphere. They also discussed the political dynamics after the determination of presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo. Everyone looks happy, Hasto said. The meeting lasted an hour. After the meeting, Megawati accompanied by Hasto released President Jokowi and Iriana. k22

