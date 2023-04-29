Trump’s Absurd Letter to Congress Attacking DOJ’s Mar-a-Lago Case Shows He Has No Defense | Dennis Postgut | Verdict





On Wednesday, lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent a desperate 10-page letter to Representative Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Punchline comes to conclusion: DOJ should be ordered to step aside in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump for obstruction of justice during his 18-month obstruction of return of detained classified documents inappropriately at Mar-a-Lago.

Of course, Congress has no such power. Ironically, the letter did something completely unintended. This effectively confirmed that Trump had no viable defense against the likely Justice Department charges of obstructing Trump.

The letter also revealed for the first time that classified documents recovered in the August 7 court-approved search of Trump’s country club home may include briefings from foreign leaders.

It’s unclear what Trump was trying to achieve beyond the spin. No crime to see here, the letter awkwardly asserts.

His lawyers claim that Trump did not knowingly possess or keep top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. His aides were simply botched, the letter says, in the rushed process of leaving the White House, and Trump didn’t even know the classified documents were there. Even Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden inadvertently took classified documents after their term.

If these claims are any insight into Trump’s defenses against a grand jury indictment of Smith, Jack Smith can rest easy. The arguments are so woefully weak that they leave any discerning observer with a simple inference: Trump and his lawyers know an indictment is coming soon and they can’t do anything about it but offer smoke and guns. mirrors.

Like asking Congressman Turner to investigate the need for legislation to address the lack of control over classified documents that elected officials unwittingly take when leaving public office. Here’s the problem for the former president and his letter: Jack Smith has mountains of evidence that contradict Trump’s claim that his improper possession and retention of these classified documents was inadvertent.

For example, the FBI interviewed several advisers whom Trump told that his Mar-a-Lago collection of government documents was not theirs, his mine. Claims of inadvertence do not easily square with claims that he possessed the documents and intended to keep them.

And that’s just about all. The government has evidence that Trump personally reviewed the documents removed from the White House and even participated in the packaging. Thus, the letters claim that it was the fault of all his helpers.

So are the repeated letters complaining that Trump is being treated unfairly compared to Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence. Neither claimed that the classified documents discovered among their papers after government service were theirs. Neither was quick to cooperate in obtaining the return of government documents once they were discovered.

But, Trumps April 26 protest letters, he tried to cooperate. Why is he the only one, laments his letter of attorneys, whose home has been the subject of a non-consensual search by the FBI?

Trump’s attorneys never mention Trump’s 18 months of stonewalling prior to this raid.

Then there is the dismissal the letter gives to the most egregious evidence of obstruction and non-cooperation. On June 3, 2022, Justice Department official Jay Bratt traveled to Mar-a-Lago to seek compliance with a May 2022 grand jury subpoena for all classified documents in the possession of Trump. Trump’s attorney, Evan Corcoran, provided Bratt with a sworn certification from another Trump attorney, Christina Bobb.

He testified that, based on information provided to him as the custodian of past White House records, [a] a diligent search was conducted in the boxes that were moved from the White House to Florida. . . , to locate all the documents that meet the subpoena.

This deception, clearly intended to divert Bratt from the track, was remarkably misguided, especially when combined with mildly suspicious concurrent conduct that Corcoran explicitly forbade Bratt from examining the contents of the boxes inside the hall. storage of key documents.

It is clear that no diligent search by Trump agents has ever been conducted. The FBI found more than 100 classified documents two months later, including some in Trump’s personal desk drawer.

How does Wednesday’s letter spin Bobbs’ misrepresentation? He says, to be clear, the certification stated that a diligent search was performed, and all relevant documents found were provided, but the search revealed all possible materials. . . .

They happened to miss 18 documents marked Top Secret, 54 documents marked Secret and 31 documents marked Confidential. Hopefully they won’t try this approach in court.

In March, a federal judge applied the felony/fraud exception to solicitor-client privilege to compel Corcoran to testify before a grand jury about his conversations with Trump before this certification was drafted. This means special counsel Smiths behind closed doors convinced the court that Trump’s conversation included evidence of a crime. A prosecutor should not infer that the central crime is likely the obstruction of an investigation by a grand jury.

Trump can run to Mike Turner with a thoughtless letter designed to distract. But he cannot hide from the charges to come for obstructing the return of government secrets that were not his.

