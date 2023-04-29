Connect with us

PM Modi in Bangalore today for a roadshow; Avoid these routes between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bangalore today and hold a roadshow as he begins a two-day visit to Karnataka, an electoral district.

The Prime Minister has visited Karnataka nine times since February this year as the state is due to go to elections on May 10.

PM Modi will fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

Against this backdrop, Bengaluru Police have asked commuters to avoid certain routes.

PM Modi’s roadshow will start at the junction of NICE Road, Magadi Road and travel 5.3 km to end at Sumanhalli.

Several roads will be closed due to PM Modi’s roadshow today (April 29) from 2-7:30 PM (IST). Commuters are advised to use the following roads: Old Airport Road-Cambridge Layout Road-Dickenson Road-Cubbon Road, Ambedkar road-Nrupathunga Road-Krumbigal Road-Devanaga Road-Lalbagh West Gate Road-RV College-Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road.

Bangalore: vehicle restrictions on these routes on April 29, Saturday

1. Vehicles coming from Magadi to Bengaluru are diverted at Thavarekere Junction and must take the right turn and head towards Hemmigepura-Kommagatta via Kengeri can head towards Mysuru road.

2. Vehicles coming from Magadi to Tumkur Road are diverted at Thevarekere Junction by turning left and continuing to Sondekoppa and Nelamangala.

3. Vehicles coming from Tumkur and joining Nice Road – Goods vehicles should take the right turn at Nelamangala Sondekoppa passing further continue to Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta and via Kengeri can proceed to Mysuru Road.

Vehicles coming from the city to the Magadi road should take the left turn at the MC roundabout and join the Mysuru road, then proceed to Kommagatt-Hemmigepura and Thavarekere.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur road should proceed to Mysore road at Nayandahalli junction to reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli-Chandrappa circle-Thavarekere can either proceed to Magadi or Tumkur road.

Vehicles moving from CMTI junction to Nayandahalli and Mysuru road should take Goragunte playa-West of Chord road-MC circle and via Vijayanagara can join Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from the Old Ring Road and Kengeri to Tumkur Road should take the left turn at Ullala Junction and via Ullala Village-Ramasandra Bridge-Hemmigepura and via Thavarekere head towards Tumkur.

